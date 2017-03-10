Naderia I get that. I suppose it's an attitude to the game.



For me I cannot understand the thing of walking away from the sport you love because you don't like the owner or back room staff, I don't get this "how fans are treated thing" not sure what people expect.

But for me rugby league has always been turning up at the gate paying my money watching 80mins of rugby and going home. It's never been about getting drunk, post match entertainment etc etc. News about the club for me has been through whatever media was available at the time be it paper press, or these days the ww interweb. I dont need them to be calling me or messaging me to tell me when they are playing and who i can find that out myself easily. Who runs and how the club is run has always been and always will be out of my hands, so what's the point is stamping my feet about it.

So again,I say this is me and my views on the game How do I expect the club to treat me? Give me what I pay for which is 80mins of rugby league every now and again. If the club provide somewhere to watch the game, provide a way of me knowing when games are, and provide the right number of blokes to throw the ball about the pitch, that's it. I don't expect em to molly cuddle me, I don't demand that they tell me how they fund it or run the business etc etc. For me I don't care about post match entertainment or which band us playing. So far the club in my eyes have achieved that, agree moving around has not been ideal, but it's not them treating me badly it's them trying to provide me what I ask for. If the club take my needs re the ground for etc, then someone else's needs are not being met.

If the club need my opinion then they will ask me.

If for other folk what's happening away from the pitch us more important than the 80 mins of rugby then fine, but you can't change it, so you either accept it and still enjoy the sport. Or walk away and deny yourself the sport.

Again for me it's the sport that's important! I feel sorry for those that have the other view they are denying themselves tge live sport experience.