|
Joined: Sun Jul 03, 2005 7:19 pm
Posts: 1022
Location: Aldershot, Hants
|
mickyb1234 wrote:
Well as cc game gates are 50/50 you would think they would want to promote the game to get the numbers up as well, or is that suggesting gate receipts don't matter to wokfpack.
Besides I thought the previous post said skolars spoke with wokfpack before there game re promotion
I would suggest the gate receipts from tho game are fairly irrelevant to them. The first home game is massive for them. Give their new fans a bad experience and they may not return. If I was Toronto's owner I would tell my marketing team their job is the first home home game, and the games that follow before they return to Brighouse, not London. Pass on contacts, as they did to Skolars, but their resources are required elsewhere.
Totally agree marketing in London isn't easy and to do it properly requires a budget the club may not have. Whether carrying on as is for much longer is plausible remains to be seen.
|
|
Fri Mar 10, 2017 1:33 pm
|
Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2006 3:50 pm
Posts: 3727
|
Mate, am not gonna argue about the plausibility of remaining as we are. Sadly it us the state of the game in this country, it's reliant on folk like DH to keep putting the money in.
I am amazed that we are still full time! But it's not just us, I doubt many sports teams total could survive if they had to live within there income.
We are in the chicken and egg conundrum. Folk will walk away when you are not winning, start winning folk start coming back, but that's also tempered by the opposition. Those who might have accidently come across a Wigan Cas, game on sky or accidently seen CC final on BBC might be tempted but unlikely to bother coming to see Batley or Swinton.
So to get fans back start winning and compete in Super League, to get back to Super League you need to spend, to spend you need fans coming through the gate.
|
|
Fri Mar 10, 2017 1:37 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 8:04 am
Posts: 6032
Location: on my way to save the world
|
mickyb1234 wrote:
On a serious note, marketing is never going to be easy. Who do you market to? Those "several hundred curious cannuks" if they are interested after game one they watched at skolars I would suggest they would not assume it was a one off event and would probably now be watching what the club are doing on available media channels. So if they liked what they saw we wil see em on fri.
What is the point in the club marketing the game to people who already know what's going on? Everyone on here who says they have not heard from the club, so what? Surely everyone who is on here knows what and where we are playing so why do they need to e mail/phone/mail us.
Marketing primarily for current fans is surely "pull" rather than "push" on information. So I don't need to club to push info to me, as an active fan I pull the information from several sources.
Potential new markets need push and pull info, but push is in effect "cold callling" so identifying who you cold call is the problem. Just throwing a question out there if you recieved "cold call" e mail from an unwanted source don't you call it spam these days? If I was to recieve spam e mail from ealing RU promoting on of there games I would firstly give it a stiff ignoring because it's a sport I have no interest in and second would want to know who "sold" them my contact details.
Just a thought folks.
Well they could do nothing as seems to be your bizarre preference and get a 500 crowd, or do what skolars did and get a 1500+ crowd.
|
|
Fri Mar 10, 2017 1:57 pm
|
Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2006 3:50 pm
Posts: 3727
|
Tims got an e mail today so that's more than nothing! What got the crowd at skolars? Marketing? They didn't try and tempt me to come! Did skolars get 1500 because it was going to be a sporting spectacle of two teams competing for honours? Or did 1500 people turn up because it was a first? Thoughts?
It had a USP of being an historic fixture that's it. That game promoted itself!
Any newcomers to rugby league who went to that game, how many do you think would be likely to come back? Let's be serious it was not a great game of rugby league, not really a classic to grab the enthusiasm of a new supporter.
What's the USP of our game? You can only have one FIRST competitive pro game.
As for my bizarre preference, you obviously choose not to read my post, all I ask is who do you promote the game too? What's the point in sending marketing to me, I am coming anyhow, I would suggest you are the same.
|
|
Fri Mar 10, 2017 2:03 pm
|
Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2006 3:50 pm
Posts: 3727
|
We will never know the answer to this, but had the wolfpack game been this week, rather than last week and the second game rather than the historic first would the crowd have still been as good?
|
|
Fri Mar 10, 2017 2:27 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jul 03, 2005 7:19 pm
Posts: 1022
Location: Aldershot, Hants
|
Their first competitive game was Siddall not Skolars.
I'd suggest had it been the other way around Broncos would have seen a decent gate as RL fans would come along anyway. Probably not as big as we though as they reached out beyond the RL community into the expat Canadian community and turned it into an event. I doubt Broncos would have done that. You are quite right in saying marketing needs to go beyond those already committed to attending.
|
|
Fri Mar 10, 2017 3:03 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jul 26, 2005 8:30 pm
Posts: 2271
Location: Deepest Erith
|
mickyb1234 wrote:
Oh the irony! I have just got an email from the club promoting the CC game. Marketing works
It does if you buy a ticket Mick!!
|
Well f**k my hat, I didn't know that!
Come all without, come all within, we're London Broncos not the H********s!
|
Fri Mar 10, 2017 3:09 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 8:04 am
Posts: 6032
Location: on my way to save the world
|
mickyb1234 wrote:
Tims got an e mail today so that's more than nothing! What got the crowd at skolars? Marketing? They didn't try and tempt me to come! Did skolars get 1500 because it was going to be a sporting spectacle of two teams competing for honours? Or did 1500 people turn up because it was a first? Thoughts?
It had a USP of being an historic fixture that's it. That game promoted itself!
Any newcomers to rugby league who went to that game, how many do you think would be likely to come back? Let's be serious it was not a great game of rugby league, not really a classic to grab the enthusiasm of a new supporter.
What's the USP of our game? You can only have one FIRST competitive pro game.
As for my bizarre preference, you obviously choose not to read my post, all I ask is who do you promote the game too? What's the point in sending marketing to me, I am coming anyhow, I would suggest you are the same.
I would definitely not just have come anyway, I hardly get to games these days but was going to come and bring some others as it's Toronto and should be a close game. BUT I'm seriously thinking of not coming now as there'll be no buzz around the game as i was expecting, if the Broncos don't try to sell it. If a new Canadian club with a real buzz around it and some good quality players isnt worth a go at selling to people what is? Lots of neutral RL fans would be tempted and there are thousands and thousands in the SE. The sort that go in their droves to CC finals and England internationals but not regular club games. Sell it FFS!
|
|
Fri Mar 10, 2017 7:45 pm
|
Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2006 3:50 pm
Posts: 3727
|
Confused here! So the crowd is more important than the rugby, find that quite confusing.
As far as the media and everyone else in the game was concerned the first professional game for wokfpack was last week, siddal are an amateur club!
|