On a serious note, marketing is never going to be easy. Who do you market to? Those "several hundred curious cannuks" if they are interested after game one they watched at skolars I would suggest they would not assume it was a one off event and would probably now be watching what the club are doing on available media channels. So if they liked what they saw we wil see em on fri.

What is the point in the club marketing the game to people who already know what's going on? Everyone on here who says they have not heard from the club, so what? Surely everyone who is on here knows what and where we are playing so why do they need to e mail/phone/mail us.



Marketing primarily for current fans is surely "pull" rather than "push" on information. So I don't need to club to push info to me, as an active fan I pull the information from several sources.

Potential new markets need push and pull info, but push is in effect "cold callling" so identifying who you cold call is the problem. Just throwing a question out there if you recieved "cold call" e mail from an unwanted source don't you call it spam these days? If I was to recieve spam e mail from ealing RU promoting on of there games I would firstly give it a stiff ignoring because it's a sport I have no interest in and second would want to know who "sold" them my contact details.

Just a thought folks.