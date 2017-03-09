Because if it's legal it may just trigger a few to attend, and hopefully return, for basically zero cost. It's very obvious this club is not even close to self sufficient at the moment. Frankly I don't understand why they wouldn't take any free steps they can to try and boost the fan base and for someone who isn't from a RL background Toronto is more marketable than Dewsbury - unfortunately given the division we are in.



Alternatively we can all sit around patting ourselves on the back about how loyal we all are as games are watched only by the 500 or so who care enough to check when matches are proactively as the club slides into semi pro status - where current gates probably are viable but London would find it difficult to recruit. (Why live in Yorkshire and play for London you have options? Look at the likes of Oxford, at the end of every season they lose their best northern based lads to their local clubs.) Championship One could then be calling, assuming the club survives.