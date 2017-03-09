WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Challenge Cup draw

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 9:07 pm
Colly2 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 10, 2004 9:42 am
Posts: 1085
Location: Colchester
Haven't received a single email from the club since the 2016 season. Bizarre.

Re: Challenge Cup draw

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:58 pm
mickyb1234 Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2006 3:50 pm
Posts: 3717
Colly, why do you need an e mail? Surely you know when the game is.
Seriously though am a bit puzzled why we would e mail the Ealing ru fans, they are union fans, a bit like harlequin fans I would suggest that they have no interest in our game, bit like most of us have no interest in there's.

Re: Challenge Cup draw

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 7:24 am
Halfdan of t'wide embrace Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jul 03, 2005 7:19 pm
Posts: 1017
Location: Aldershot, Hants
Because if it's legal it may just trigger a few to attend, and hopefully return, for basically zero cost. It's very obvious this club is not even close to self sufficient at the moment. Frankly I don't understand why they wouldn't take any free steps they can to try and boost the fan base and for someone who isn't from a RL background Toronto is more marketable than Dewsbury - unfortunately given the division we are in.

Alternatively we can all sit around patting ourselves on the back about how loyal we all are as games are watched only by the 500 or so who care enough to check when matches are proactively as the club slides into semi pro status - where current gates probably are viable but London would find it difficult to recruit. (Why live in Yorkshire and play for London you have options? Look at the likes of Oxford, at the end of every season they lose their best northern based lads to their local clubs.) Championship One could then be calling, assuming the club survives.
c}