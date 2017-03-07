Not sure why everyone is getting so excited about this game, it's a challenge cup game against an unproven NL1 side.

As for the 1500 that turned up at skolars to see "a historic" game and suggesting it would be embarrassing if broncos didn't match it, why? A record crowd at skolars fine, excellent, I think it's great for the game down here but what will the average gate be for the rest of the season at new river?

Broncos 2 home games so far are probably our biggest of the season and I doubt we will come anywhere near until the 8s.

I don't care who owns the club? I don't care who is in the back office! All I am interested in is what happens on a match day when those 13 blokes on either side go head to head. Why would I stop watching the sport I love just because a rich bloke wants to keep us afloat for his own pleasure, it gives me a rugby league team to watch.

But it's good to see lapsed fans coming back. Maybe as fans we should just concentrate on the 80 minutes on the park.