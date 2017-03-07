WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Challenge Cup draw

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 3:47 pm
Rob from Erith
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jul 26, 2005 8:30 pm
Posts: 2269
Location: Deepest Erith
Bostwick wrote:
If you go back as I do to the early days at Charlton, there were vouchers in The Sun giving entry for Five Pounds. I got quite a few to go on the back of that and they kept going until we moved to The Stoop. There was also the promotion which gave away a Ford Fiesta, one person a game got picked out and at the end of the season there was a thing where each pulled out a key and if it opened the door they were a winner. That got a few in.
We do not seem to have put that much effort in since those days.


I'm of a similar vintage, it would be good to see something, anything along these lines.
As well as local newspapers there's the Standard and the Metro ( formerly a London sponsor), surely the club could put something together even if only for this game?
Well f**k my hat, I didn't know that!

Come all without, come all within, we're London Broncos not the H********s!

Re: Challenge Cup draw

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 6:07 pm
mickyb1234
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2006 3:50 pm
Posts: 3712
Not sure why everyone is getting so excited about this game, it's a challenge cup game against an unproven NL1 side.
As for the 1500 that turned up at skolars to see "a historic" game and suggesting it would be embarrassing if broncos didn't match it, why? A record crowd at skolars fine, excellent, I think it's great for the game down here but what will the average gate be for the rest of the season at new river?
Broncos 2 home games so far are probably our biggest of the season and I doubt we will come anywhere near until the 8s.
I don't care who owns the club? I don't care who is in the back office! All I am interested in is what happens on a match day when those 13 blokes on either side go head to head. Why would I stop watching the sport I love just because a rich bloke wants to keep us afloat for his own pleasure, it gives me a rugby league team to watch.
But it's good to see lapsed fans coming back. Maybe as fans we should just concentrate on the 80 minutes on the park.

Re: Challenge Cup draw

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 9:10 pm
Rob from Erith
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jul 26, 2005 8:30 pm
Posts: 2269
Location: Deepest Erith
mickyb1234 wrote:
Not sure why everyone is getting so excited about this game, it's a challenge cup game against an unproven NL1 side.
As for the 1500 that turned up at skolars to see "a historic" game and suggesting it would be embarrassing if broncos didn't match it, why? A record crowd at skolars fine, excellent, I think it's great for the game down here but what will the average gate be for the rest of the season at new river?
Broncos 2 home games so far are probably our biggest of the season and I doubt we will come anywhere near until the 8s.
I don't care who owns the club? I don't care who is in the back office! All I am interested in is what happens on a match day when those 13 blokes on either side go head to head. Why would I stop watching the sport I love just because a rich bloke wants to keep us afloat for his own pleasure, it gives me a rugby league team to watch.
But it's good to see lapsed fans coming back. Maybe as fans we should just concentrate on the 80 minutes on the park.


Micky, at the risk of starting you off, maybe for some of us it's more than just the 80 minutes on the park - if we don't get the off pitch stuff right maybe we won't have a club to watch for 80 minutes every fortnight ( or week depending on your level of support).
David Hughes won't be around forever.
Well f**k my hat, I didn't know that!

Come all without, come all within, we're London Broncos not the H********s!

Re: Challenge Cup draw

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 10:20 pm
mickyb1234
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2006 3:50 pm
Posts: 3712
Rob you are right. But it's a discussion we have had loads over the past, we are fans! Not ownersI personally can't see what anyone achieves by walking away, all it means is you don't get to watch the game you enjoy. Reality is unless you have a few million tucked away you have very little power to change anything.
We are a small club player a minor sport, for the foreseeable future we are reliant on the Mr Hughes of this world.
I for one am gonna enjoy it while it's around. Can't see the point of walking away.

Re: Challenge Cup draw

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 10:22 pm
mickyb1234
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2006 3:50 pm
Posts: 3712
On the plus side ff moi moi, banned for 3 games so he will not be on the park on the 17th
