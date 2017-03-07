Bostwick wrote:

If you go back as I do to the early days at Charlton, there were vouchers in The Sun giving entry for Five Pounds. I got quite a few to go on the back of that and they kept going until we moved to The Stoop. There was also the promotion which gave away a Ford Fiesta, one person a game got picked out and at the end of the season there was a thing where each pulled out a key and if it opened the door they were a winner. That got a few in.

We do not seem to have put that much effort in since those days.