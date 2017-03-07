Bostwick wrote:
If you go back as I do to the early days at Charlton, there were vouchers in The Sun giving entry for Five Pounds. I got quite a few to go on the back of that and they kept going until we moved to The Stoop. There was also the promotion which gave away a Ford Fiesta, one person a game got picked out and at the end of the season there was a thing where each pulled out a key and if it opened the door they were a winner. That got a few in.
We do not seem to have put that much effort in since those days.
We do not seem to have put that much effort in since those days.
I'm of a similar vintage, it would be good to see something, anything along these lines.
As well as local newspapers there's the Standard and the Metro ( formerly a London sponsor), surely the club could put something together even if only for this game?