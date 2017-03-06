mickyb1234 wrote: The marketing issue is always going to be a discussion point. Where do you market the game? We continue to go through this loop, target the locals always seem to be the theme! Why? What makes rugby league anymore appealing to the Ealing locals than anything else going on. Our fan base is much wider spread so who do you target? And where do you market?

Fri night is not ideal, yep travel is a challenge for lots of folk but folk find a way around like halfdan, I will be there and I am 90 odd miles away and working all day!

All those fans that walked away from years gone past are still there, they just don't bother coming anymore, the only marketing that will get them back is by us being back in Super League, a poster on a tube station wall is not going to convince them to come and watch again.

I'm one of the fans that walked, and it wasn't relegation from SL that caused it by a long shot! I walked because the club was run pathetically from top to bottom for years on end and I'd finally had enough of it - but that's all been done to death.I went to a couple of games last season - mainly because my dad was missing live games (as I was truth be told) - and we've been to both HullKR and Bradford this season. I like what Henderson is doing on the pitch, and I don't just mean winning a few games, it's about players and staff being responsible for their performances and building something that's accountable. If only the same could be said of the club off the field! It's just as poorly run as ever, with the sole intention seemingly that the owner has a game of rugby to watch. I live in Ealing and the club has done absolutely nothing to make people aware of their existence, they honestly couldn't have a lower profile if they tried.How embarrassing for all concerned that the Challenge Cup game will likely get half as many spectators as the Skolars achieved.