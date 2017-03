A team in the league below us, with arguably a much smaller fan base managed to draw 1500 to their ground with a little bit of creativity and hard work. To be honest, they seem to be much more professional on their approach to their marketing their events, while we rely on a big gate from a larger club.



Toronto seem to be a club that is proactive and willing to work with their opponents to help create an event and a presence. I wonder if our great club will be as co-operative?