Brilliant idea but what about pre game irish food with Guiness and Magner Irish Cider, Baileys Irish Cream, Jamiesons Irish Whisky. Surely there is a brewery out there that could sponsor the day and have for one day only all Irish food and drink theme, maybe a bit of celebration irish dancing after the game. That should get the true fans along and maybe get the local Irish community interested in what rugby league is all about All that and the above mentioned evening should make it a great day. Get the posters on the undergrounds and train stations that lead up the Trailfinders and get flyers out etc. Hand out flyers at the game on sunday and ask people to bring friends along. I know that has been done to death almost but a special irish day with a great game should get us bringing along our irish friends and we all know at least one of them.