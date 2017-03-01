poplar panther wrote: Small crowd? Skolars are building for 1,000 next Saturday. We should market the life out of this one, there is a phenomenal amount of interest in the Wolfpack and if the Broncos are serious they should have a leaflet on every seat at the Skolars for this one. A brilliant draw and should be an intriguing day.

A bit of a tester for the club here - Skolars are going all out promoting it, if the Broncos don't bother then the attendance could be embarrassing for the club.Should be a good game though.