Wed Mar 01, 2017 10:21 am
poplar panther wrote:
Small crowd? Skolars are building for 1,000 next Saturday. We should market the life out of this one, there is a phenomenal amount of interest in the Wolfpack and if the Broncos are serious they should have a leaflet on every seat at the Skolars for this one. A brilliant draw and should be an intriguing day.


A bit of a tester for the club here - Skolars are going all out promoting it, if the Broncos don't bother then the attendance could be embarrassing for the club.

Should be a good game though.

Re: Challenge Cup draw

Wed Mar 01, 2017 12:58 pm
poplar panther wrote:
Small crowd? Skolars are building for 1,000 next Saturday. We should market the life out of this one, there is a phenomenal amount of interest in the Wolfpack and if the Broncos are serious they should have a leaflet on every seat at the Skolars for this one. A brilliant draw and should be an intriguing day.


Marketing? London?
Well f**k my hat, I didn't know that!

Come all without, come all within, we're London Broncos not the H********s!
c}