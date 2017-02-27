|
This is an interesting article from the Guardianhttps://www.theguardian.com/sport/2017/ ... yers-wages
It would appear that the RFL have at least one contract and are negotiating more whereby they pay 'ambassadors' £25000 a year without their clubs knowing. Will this money count towards the salary cap? Or more importantly, if we now have marquis players and RFL ambassadors, have the RFL now undermined the salary cap to such an extent that it should now be scrapped?
Mon Feb 27, 2017 6:05 pm
rugbyreddog wrote:
This is an interesting article from the Guardianhttps://www.theguardian.com/sport/2017/ ... yers-wages
It would appear that the RFL have at least one contract and are negotiating more whereby they pay 'ambassadors' £25000 a year without their clubs knowing. Will this money count towards the salary cap? Or more importantly, if we now have marquis players and RFL ambassadors, have the RFL now undermined the salary cap to such an extent that it should now be scrapped?
It is rubbish to say their clubs wouldn't know, of course they'd know, it would have to be agreed between player and club because obvs the player would have committments to fulfilling the role, and so would need releases from his current employer.
It is in every player's contract that he can't work enyawhere else without the club's permission. Not that any club with a brain would fsck a star player off by refusing, of course.
Mon Feb 27, 2017 8:59 pm
Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:31 pm
debaser wrote:
RFLs favourites.
Considering how we're the RFL's darlings, it's surprising they haven't done us the favour of allowing us to pay that extra £25,000 a year these players are on.
Mon Feb 27, 2017 10:36 pm
HamsterChops wrote:
Considering how we're the RFL's darlings, it's surprising they haven't done us the favour of allowing us to pay that extra £25,000 a year these players are on.
I guess they don't see Scott Moore as being an ideal candidate for ambassador of the sport. Can't think why...
Mon Feb 27, 2017 11:16 pm
Good old RFL nothing like P%^&**ing off the players who don't get the additional 25K. The next thing you know they will take money off a club that has gone into liquidation..........No wait!
Tue Feb 28, 2017 9:53 am
It does seem strange that if they have ambassadors nobody knows who they are.
Didn't they used to do something similar to stop players going to Aus some years ago.
Tue Feb 28, 2017 3:04 pm
rugbyreddog wrote:
It does seem strange that if they have ambassadors nobody knows who they are.
..
It doesn't seem strange at all, seeing it's basically a non-job and just a ruse to keep a couple of better players in the game.
Tue Feb 28, 2017 4:11 pm
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
It doesn't seem strange at all, seeing it's basically a non-job and just a ruse to keep a couple of better players in the game.
It would be interesting to know who they are though.
