rugbyreddog wrote:



https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2017/ ... yers-wages



It would appear that the RFL have at least one contract and are negotiating more whereby they pay 'ambassadors' £25000 a year without their clubs knowing. Will this money count towards the salary cap? Or more importantly, if we now have marquis players and RFL ambassadors, have the RFL now undermined the salary cap to such an extent that it should now be scrapped? This is an interesting article from the GuardianIt would appear that the RFL have at least one contract and are negotiating more whereby they pay 'ambassadors' £25000 a year without their clubs knowing. Will this money count towards the salary cap? Or more importantly, if we now have marquis players and RFL ambassadors, have the RFL now undermined the salary cap to such an extent that it should now be scrapped?

It is rubbish to say their clubs wouldn't know, of course they'd know, it would have to be agreed between player and club because obvs the player would have committments to fulfilling the role, and so would need releases from his current employer.It is in every player's contract that he can't work enyawhere else without the club's permission. Not that any club with a brain would fsck a star player off by refusing, of course.