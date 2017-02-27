WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RFL try beat Salary cap

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net RFL try beat Salary cap

 
Post a reply

RFL try beat Salary cap

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 4:56 pm
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3726
Location: Hornsea
This is an interesting article from the Guardian

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2017/ ... yers-wages

It would appear that the RFL have at least one contract and are negotiating more whereby they pay 'ambassadors' £25000 a year without their clubs knowing. Will this money count towards the salary cap? Or more importantly, if we now have marquis players and RFL ambassadors, have the RFL now undermined the salary cap to such an extent that it should now be scrapped?

Re: RFL try beat Salary cap

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 6:05 pm
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27645
Location: MACS0647-JD
rugbyreddog wrote:
This is an interesting article from the Guardian

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2017/ ... yers-wages

It would appear that the RFL have at least one contract and are negotiating more whereby they pay 'ambassadors' £25000 a year without their clubs knowing. Will this money count towards the salary cap? Or more importantly, if we now have marquis players and RFL ambassadors, have the RFL now undermined the salary cap to such an extent that it should now be scrapped?


It is rubbish to say their clubs wouldn't know, of course they'd know, it would have to be agreed between player and club because obvs the player would have committments to fulfilling the role, and so would need releases from his current employer.

It is in every player's contract that he can't work enyawhere else without the club's permission. Not that any club with a brain would fsck a star player off by refusing, of course.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Re: RFL try beat Salary cap

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 8:59 pm
debaser User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9636
Location: Here
RFLs favourites.
(and I feel fine)

Re: RFL try beat Salary cap

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:31 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2159
Location: No longer Bradford
debaser wrote:
RFLs favourites.


Considering how we're the RFL's darlings, it's surprising they haven't done us the favour of allowing us to pay that extra £25,000 a year these players are on.

Re: RFL try beat Salary cap

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 10:36 pm
Nothus User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4107
Location: Bradford
HamsterChops wrote:
Considering how we're the RFL's darlings, it's surprising they haven't done us the favour of allowing us to pay that extra £25,000 a year these players are on.


I guess they don't see Scott Moore as being an ideal candidate for ambassador of the sport. Can't think why... :lol:

Re: RFL try beat Salary cap

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 11:16 pm
zapperbull User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Apr 22, 2009 2:17 pm
Posts: 826
Location: Silsden
Good old RFL nothing like P%^&**ing off the players who don't get the additional 25K. The next thing you know they will take money off a club that has gone into liquidation..........No wait!
The Road to success is always under construction......... especially with this Club

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bendybulls, Bramley Dog, bullocks, chapylad, debaser, EW for PM, FLYING HANDBAG, Fr13daY, HamsterChops, Nothus, ridlerbull, Stul, zapperbull and 189 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,526,3751,69075,7924,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
SOUTHS
v
WESTSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
HUDDERSFIELD
v
HULL FC  
 > Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
ST. HELENS
v
WAKEFIELDTV < 
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
v
PENRITHTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRATV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
v
SYDNEYTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
LONDON
v
TORONTO  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
SL-R3
SALFORD
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sat 4th Mar : 18:00
SL-R3
CATALANS
v
WIDNESTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
WIGAN
v
LEIGH  
  Sun 5th Mar : 03:00
NRL-R1
NZ WARRIORS
v
NEWCASTLETV  
  Sun 5th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R1
MANLY
v
PARRAMATTATV  














c}