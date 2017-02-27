This is an interesting article from the Guardian
https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2017/ ... yers-wages
It would appear that the RFL have at least one contract and are negotiating more whereby they pay 'ambassadors' £25000 a year without their clubs knowing. Will this money count towards the salary cap? Or more importantly, if we now have marquis players and RFL ambassadors, have the RFL now undermined the salary cap to such an extent that it should now be scrapped?
