John Bastian On The Positive Future Of The Bradford Bulls Academy
https://soundcloud.com/user-129831624/j ... ls-academy
Great testament to the club, especially John Bastian, Leigh Beattie and Mark Dunning to learn that FIVE players rejected offers to join to Super League and stay with the Bradford Bulls.
https://soundcloud.com/user-129831624/j ... ls-academy
Great testament to the club, especially John Bastian, Leigh Beattie and Mark Dunning to learn that FIVE players rejected offers to join to Super League and stay with the Bradford Bulls.