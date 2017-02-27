|
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2878
Location: Shipley, Bradford
|
HamsterChops wrote:
Not what they said on the BBC Coverage of the earlier rounds. They said Toronto if drawn at home, would actually just be away to the team they were drawn against.
Ah! Fair enough! I suppose it will still boost the home crowd as a few people will go just because it's Toronto. The novelty is still there. Really looking forward to seeing how they get on over in Canada and looking at what sort of crowds they can get!
|
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'
Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth
|
Mon Feb 27, 2017 10:31 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4107
Location: Bradford
|
Bullseye had it right first post. Easy tie now, Leeds away in the next round.
|
|
Tue Feb 28, 2017 9:34 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9156
Location: Bradbados
|
HamsterChops wrote:
Not what they said on the BBC Coverage of the earlier rounds. They said Toronto if drawn at home, would actually just be away to the team they were drawn against.
If they have to play over here (and I can understand that), then playing at the other club's ground is the obvious way to maximise income/minimise losses. Playing at some other, sort of neutral ground, other than being a tiny bit fairer to Toronto, is a recipe to lose (even more) money. Can you imagine the gate, Toronto against, ...well pick a team, at a neutral ground in the UK?
|
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
Build Bridges NOT Walls
|
Tue Feb 28, 2017 9:39 am
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2162
Location: No longer Bradford
|
Bulliac wrote:
If they have to play over here (and I can understand that), then playing at the other club's ground is the obvious way to maximise income/minimise losses. Playing at some other, sort of neutral ground, other than being a tiny bit fairer to Toronto, is a recipe to lose (even more) money. Can you imagine the gate, Toronto against, ...well pick a team, at a neutral ground in the UK?
Totally agree, a neutral ground is totally nonsensical. The best crowd they could possibly get is the tie being at the other team's ground, if as you say they are not allowed to play them at home.
The only reason for doing neutral grounds is if a club's own stadium isn't up to the fixture (in which case, it's usually as local as possible) or if you're trying to spread the game. But spreading the game doesn't really work with a brand new team against another low league side, so really isn't an argument in this case.
|
|
Tue Feb 28, 2017 9:50 am
|
Joined:
Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pmPosts:
3729Location:
Hornsea
|
I hope we don't get Toronto. I would like to see them get through because I have a feeling they would draw Leigh in the next round.
|
|
Tue Feb 28, 2017 1:12 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 18, 2002 6:48 pm
Posts: 538
Location: Bradford
|
Only last year's SL bottom four are in the next round, so no Cas/Saints. Does include Leeds though (along with Salford, Hudds and Leigh), so should we get through this round, probably our best chance of playing them competitively in the next few years, considering neither of us look likely to trouble the middle 8s any time soon.
Of course, we have to get their first. Bet we draw Hull KR this round.
|
|
Tue Feb 28, 2017 3:01 pm
|
Joined:
Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pmPosts:
27650Location:
MACS0647-JD
|
Bulls -v- Leeds at Odsal for any reason whatsoever would get a huge crowd and would do wonders for the finances. Normally nobody comes to Cup early round games but I can guarantee that one would be different.
|
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
|
Tue Feb 28, 2017 3:35 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2878
Location: Shipley, Bradford
|
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
Bulls -v- Leeds at Odsal for any reason whatsoever would get a huge crowd and would do wonders for the finances. Normally nobody comes to Cup early round games but I can guarantee that one would be different.
Agree with everything you say there! Would be a huge crowd for that! Although I would prefer it at Headingley so we don't have to pay for Odsal opening up. Plus I think the crowd would be bigger at their ground and it's 50/50 anywhere no matter where it's played.
I wonder if Leeds would at least allow us to play Hallas, Jordan-Roberts and Oledzki as I can't see Leeds wanting them for later rounds of the cup! They might need Lilley though!
|
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'
Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth
|
Tue Feb 28, 2017 3:58 pm
|
Joined: Wed Apr 22, 2009 2:17 pm
Posts: 827
Location: Silsden
|
Toronto will bring maybe ........1 supporter.............Nobby!
|
The Road to success is always under construction......... especially with this Club
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: beefy1, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bullsmad, Creedy Bull, Ferocious Aardvark, fifty50, GazzaBull, Godiswithers, jammle, josefw, martinwildbull, paulwalker71, Peregrine, redeverready, RickyF1, rugbyreddog, ruraljuror, thepimp007, vbfg, zapperbull and 270 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|
c}