Bulliac wrote: If they have to play over here (and I can understand that), then playing at the other club's ground is the obvious way to maximise income/minimise losses. Playing at some other, sort of neutral ground, other than being a tiny bit fairer to Toronto, is a recipe to lose (even more) money. Can you imagine the gate, Toronto against, ...well pick a team, at a neutral ground in the UK?

Totally agree, a neutral ground is totally nonsensical. The best crowd they could possibly get is the tie being at the other team's ground, if as you say they are not allowed to play them at home.The only reason for doing neutral grounds is if a club's own stadium isn't up to the fixture (in which case, it's usually as local as possible) or if you're trying to spread the game. But spreading the game doesn't really work with a brand new team against another low league side, so really isn't an argument in this case.