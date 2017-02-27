HamsterChops wrote:
Not what they said on the BBC Coverage of the earlier rounds. They said Toronto if drawn at home, would actually just be away to the team they were drawn against.
Ah! Fair enough! I suppose it will still boost the home crowd as a few people will go just because it's Toronto. The novelty is still there. Really looking forward to seeing how they get on over in Canada and looking at what sort of crowds they can get!
