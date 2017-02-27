WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Challenge Cup Draw

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Challenge Cup Draw

 
Post a reply

Re: Challenge Cup Draw

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 5:13 pm
debaser User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9635
Location: Here
Haydock or University of Gloucester at home please.

We don't make any money from gate receipts anyway, so no point in getting a "big" club really is there?
(and I feel fine)

Re: Challenge Cup Draw

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 5:23 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3012
Location: Bradford
Am I right in thinking cup gate receipts are split 50/50?

If so, then the best financial plan would surely be a winnable away game where we can take lots of fans. I'd like to think the time has reach the stage where we could expect to beat Keighley or Hunslet, for example. (Yes, I know Keighley edged us in the friendly but we are much, much more settled now)

And then hopefully someone like Leeds or Castleford away in the next round

Re: Challenge Cup Draw

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 5:45 pm
Scarey71 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 327
Location: South of Bratfud
I actually wants St Helen's in the next round (making a large assumption). Getting thraped by St's in the Challenge cup is something I never thought I'd feel nostalgia for..... but.....

Re: Challenge Cup Draw

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 6:01 pm
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27645
Location: MACS0647-JD
Cokey wrote:
I don't think you would beat Fax TBH.


I do, TBH :lol:
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Re: Challenge Cup Draw

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 6:39 pm
herr rigsby Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Jan 15, 2009 8:46 am
Posts: 239
Toronto away sounds good

Re: Challenge Cup Draw

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 7:08 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3012
Location: Bradford
herr rigsby wrote:
Toronto away sounds good


In other words, Toronto at home

Toronto play 'home' cup games at the other teams ground

Frankly, a home draw isn't what we need. A home game means we have to open Odsal and that costs a LOT of money, which would probably be barely covered by the pitiful crowds that tend to be attracted by cup games. Especially when we have to give half of our gate receipts to the other team.

So the last thing we need is a home tie against Gloucester All Golds, as it will only benefit them. What we really need is somewhere like Hunslet or Keighley away - where the other lot have all the outlay, we take a load of support and we get 50% of the gate

#win

Watch us get Oxford at home :FRUSRATED:

Re: Challenge Cup Draw

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 7:49 pm
herr rigsby Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Jan 15, 2009 8:46 am
Posts: 239
[quote="paulwalker71"]In other words, Toronto at home

Toronto play 'home' cup games at the other teams ground

Frankly, a home draw isn't what we need. A home game means we have to open Odsal and that costs a LOT of money, which would probably be barely covered by the pitiful crowds that tend to be attracted by cup games. Especially when we have to give half of our gate receipts to the other team.

So the [i]last[/i] thing we need is a home tie against Gloucester All Golds, as it will only benefit them. What we really need is somewhere like Hunslet or Keighley away - where the other lot have all the outlay, we take a load of support and we get 50% of the gate

#win

Watch us get Oxford at home :FRUSRATED:[/quote]


Didn't realise that was the case with Toronto's cup games

Re: Challenge Cup Draw

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 8:16 pm
zapperbull User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Apr 22, 2009 2:17 pm
Posts: 825
Location: Silsden
Keighley at home they won't be so lucky this time
The Road to success is always under construction......... especially with this Club

Re: Challenge Cup Draw

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 8:33 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2873
Location: Shipley, Bradford
I thought Toronto's 'home' games in the cup were played at Manchester Regional Ground? The one next to Etihad?

As for the cup I'd actually like an easy tie! Haven't had one since Rochdale in 2013! So I'd like Haydock away. Take a good following and help them get a good gate. Then get a money spinner at Headingley in Round 5.

Failing that. I would love Keighley away. Haven't played a competitive match against them in years. Have a soft spot for Keighley as I was on scholarship there so it would be nice to get them a good crowd and a good local derby!

But I want Leeds away in the next round no matter what, for money, for TV coverage and it will be a loss so we don't have to worry later on the season about cup and league games each week. So we will get a week off here and there to recover which will be important for our survival. Hope KR go to the final again, and have the same effect on their league games as it did last time haha!
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: Challenge Cup Draw

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 8:35 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2158
Location: No longer Bradford
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
I thought Toronto's 'home' games in the cup were played at Manchester Regional Ground? The one next to Etihad?


Not what they said on the BBC Coverage of the earlier rounds. They said Toronto if drawn at home, would actually just be away to the team they were drawn against.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, bullocks, childofthenorthern, colgre, fifty50, Fr13daY, HamsterChops, HiramC, Johnbulls, josefw, le penguin, martinwildbull, Peregrine, roger daly, Stul, woolly07, zapperbull and 278 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,526,3082,34475,7924,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
SOUTHS
v
WESTSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
HUDDERSFIELD
v
HULL FC  
 > Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
ST. HELENS
v
WAKEFIELDTV < 
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
v
PENRITHTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRATV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
v
SYDNEYTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
LONDON
v
TORONTO  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
SL-R3
SALFORD
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sat 4th Mar : 18:00
SL-R3
CATALANS
v
WIDNESTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
WIGAN
v
LEIGH  
  Sun 5th Mar : 03:00
NRL-R1
NZ WARRIORS
v
NEWCASTLETV  
  Sun 5th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R1
MANLY
v
PARRAMATTATV  














c}