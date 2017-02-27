|
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9635
Location: Here
|
Haydock or University of Gloucester at home please.
We don't make any money from gate receipts anyway, so no point in getting a "big" club really is there?
|
(and I feel fine)
|
Mon Feb 27, 2017 5:23 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3012
Location: Bradford
|
Am I right in thinking cup gate receipts are split 50/50?
If so, then the best financial plan would surely be a winnable away game where we can take lots of fans. I'd like to think the time has reach the stage where we could expect to beat Keighley or Hunslet, for example. (Yes, I know Keighley edged us in the friendly but we are much, much more settled now)
And then hopefully someone like Leeds or Castleford away in the next round
|
|
Mon Feb 27, 2017 5:45 pm
|
Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 327
Location: South of Bratfud
|
I actually wants St Helen's in the next round (making a large assumption). Getting thraped by St's in the Challenge cup is something I never thought I'd feel nostalgia for..... but.....
|
|
Mon Feb 27, 2017 6:01 pm
|
Joined:
Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pmPosts:
27645Location:
MACS0647-JD
|
Cokey wrote:
I don't think you would beat Fax TBH.
I do, TBH
|
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
|
Mon Feb 27, 2017 6:39 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 15, 2009 8:46 am
Posts: 239
|
|
|
Mon Feb 27, 2017 7:08 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3012
Location: Bradford
|
herr rigsby wrote:
Toronto away sounds good
In other words, Toronto at home
Toronto play 'home' cup games at the other teams ground
Frankly, a home draw isn't what we need. A home game means we have to open Odsal and that costs a LOT of money, which would probably be barely covered by the pitiful crowds that tend to be attracted by cup games. Especially when we have to give half of our gate receipts to the other team.
So the last
thing we need is a home tie against Gloucester All Golds, as it will only benefit them. What we really need is somewhere like Hunslet or Keighley away - where the other lot have all the outlay, we take a load of support and we get 50% of the gate
#win
Watch us get Oxford at home
|
|
Mon Feb 27, 2017 7:49 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 15, 2009 8:46 am
Posts: 239
|
[quote="paulwalker71"]In other words, Toronto at home
Toronto play 'home' cup games at the other teams ground
Frankly, a home draw isn't what we need. A home game means we have to open Odsal and that costs a LOT of money, which would probably be barely covered by the pitiful crowds that tend to be attracted by cup games. Especially when we have to give half of our gate receipts to the other team.
So the [i]last[/i] thing we need is a home tie against Gloucester All Golds, as it will only benefit them. What we really need is somewhere like Hunslet or Keighley away - where the other lot have all the outlay, we take a load of support and we get 50% of the gate
#win
Watch us get Oxford at home
[/quote]
Didn't realise that was the case with Toronto's cup games
|
|
Mon Feb 27, 2017 8:16 pm
|
Joined: Wed Apr 22, 2009 2:17 pm
Posts: 825
Location: Silsden
|
Keighley at home they won't be so lucky this time
|
The Road to success is always under construction......... especially with this Club
|
Mon Feb 27, 2017 8:33 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2873
Location: Shipley, Bradford
|
I thought Toronto's 'home' games in the cup were played at Manchester Regional Ground? The one next to Etihad?
As for the cup I'd actually like an easy tie! Haven't had one since Rochdale in 2013! So I'd like Haydock away. Take a good following and help them get a good gate. Then get a money spinner at Headingley in Round 5.
Failing that. I would love Keighley away. Haven't played a competitive match against them in years. Have a soft spot for Keighley as I was on scholarship there so it would be nice to get them a good crowd and a good local derby!
But I want Leeds away in the next round no matter what, for money, for TV coverage and it will be a loss so we don't have to worry later on the season about cup and league games each week. So we will get a week off here and there to recover which will be important for our survival. Hope KR go to the final again, and have the same effect on their league games as it did last time haha!
|
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'
Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth
|
Mon Feb 27, 2017 8:35 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2158
Location: No longer Bradford
|
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
I thought Toronto's 'home' games in the cup were played at Manchester Regional Ground? The one next to Etihad?
Not what they said on the BBC Coverage of the earlier rounds. They said Toronto if drawn at home, would actually just be away to the team they were drawn against.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, bullocks, childofthenorthern, colgre, fifty50, Fr13daY, HamsterChops, HiramC, Johnbulls, josefw, le penguin, martinwildbull, Peregrine, roger daly, Stul, woolly07, zapperbull and 278 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|
c}