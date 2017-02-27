I thought Toronto's 'home' games in the cup were played at Manchester Regional Ground? The one next to Etihad?



As for the cup I'd actually like an easy tie! Haven't had one since Rochdale in 2013! So I'd like Haydock away. Take a good following and help them get a good gate. Then get a money spinner at Headingley in Round 5.



Failing that. I would love Keighley away. Haven't played a competitive match against them in years. Have a soft spot for Keighley as I was on scholarship there so it would be nice to get them a good crowd and a good local derby!



But I want Leeds away in the next round no matter what, for money, for TV coverage and it will be a loss so we don't have to worry later on the season about cup and league games each week. So we will get a week off here and there to recover which will be important for our survival. Hope KR go to the final again, and have the same effect on their league games as it did last time haha!