herr rigsby wrote:
Toronto away sounds good
In other words, Toronto at home
Toronto play 'home' cup games at the other teams ground
Frankly, a home draw isn't what we need. A home game means we have to open Odsal and that costs a LOT of money, which would probably be barely covered by the pitiful crowds that tend to be attracted by cup games. Especially when we have to give half of our gate receipts to the other team.
So the last
thing we need is a home tie against Gloucester All Golds, as it will only benefit them. What we really need is somewhere like Hunslet or Keighley away - where the other lot have all the outlay, we take a load of support and we get 50% of the gate
#win
Watch us get Oxford at home
