Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 3:52 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
Tomorrow at 7.00 pm on the BBC website

Image

Who do you fancy?

I'd like someone a bit different - a Championship 1 team we've never played before would be interesting... which probably means we'll get Hull KR or Toulouse :?

Re: Challenge Cup Draw

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 3:55 pm
Bullseye User avatar
Someone easy so we can get Leeds in the next round.
Re: Challenge Cup Draw

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 4:00 pm
Nothus User avatar
What happens if Toronto get a home draw?

Re: Challenge Cup Draw

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 4:02 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Toronto vs Toulouse would be good.

Personally i would like Newcastle, excuse for a night out up there day before :-)

Re: Challenge Cup Draw

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 4:05 pm
MicktheGled User avatar
Nothus wrote:
What happens if Toronto get a home draw?


Played at the away teams ground.

Re: Challenge Cup Draw

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 4:21 pm
Bulliac User avatar
Jeez, I fancied a swim across the Atlantic and nice walk across Canada.....
Re: Challenge Cup Draw

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 4:27 pm
I don't mean to sound boring but the team with the biggest following at Home, in the interests of bringing the most cash into the club,
KR would probably mean a loss, so Halifax at home would get a good turn out?
Then Leeds at home next round..

Re: Challenge Cup Draw

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 4:39 pm
Cokey User avatar
bowlingboy wrote:
I don't mean to sound boring but the team with the biggest following at Home, in the interests of bringing the most cash into the club,
KR would probably mean a loss, so Halifax at home would get a good turn out?
Then Leeds at home next round..


I don't think you would beat Fax TBH.
Re: Challenge Cup Draw

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 4:45 pm
Cokey wrote:
I don't think you would beat Fax TBH.


I hope we do, then draw Leigh at home in next round and beat you..so there. :lol:

Re: Challenge Cup Draw

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 5:07 pm
Would like to get swinton away. It's 2 minutes from my house. Took Mr nephew to his first game the other week and he was HOOKED!

c}