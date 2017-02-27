|
Tomorrow at 7.00 pm on the BBC website
Who do you fancy?
I'd like someone a bit different - a Championship 1 team we've never played before would be interesting... which probably means we'll get Hull KR or Toulouse
Mon Feb 27, 2017 3:55 pm
Someone easy so we can get Leeds in the next round.
Mon Feb 27, 2017 4:00 pm
What happens if Toronto get a home draw?
Mon Feb 27, 2017 4:02 pm
Toronto vs Toulouse would be good.
Personally i would like Newcastle, excuse for a night out up there day before
Mon Feb 27, 2017 4:05 pm
Nothus wrote:
What happens if Toronto get a home draw?
Played at the away teams ground.
Mon Feb 27, 2017 4:21 pm
Jeez, I fancied a swim across the Atlantic and nice walk across Canada.....
Mon Feb 27, 2017 4:27 pm
I don't mean to sound boring but the team with the biggest following at Home, in the interests of bringing the most cash into the club,
KR would probably mean a loss, so Halifax at home would get a good turn out?
Then Leeds at home next round..
Mon Feb 27, 2017 4:39 pm
bowlingboy wrote:
I don't mean to sound boring but the team with the biggest following at Home, in the interests of bringing the most cash into the club,
KR would probably mean a loss, so Halifax at home would get a good turn out?
Then Leeds at home next round..
I don't think you would beat Fax TBH.
Mon Feb 27, 2017 4:45 pm
Cokey wrote:
I don't think you would beat Fax TBH.
I hope we do, then draw Leigh at home in next round and beat you..so there.
Mon Feb 27, 2017 5:07 pm
Would like to get swinton away. It's 2 minutes from my house. Took Mr nephew to his first game the other week and he was HOOKED!
