Here we go with the scores on the doors after Week 4
Johnbulls 40
FevGrinder 36
tackler tommo 36
Bulls Boy 2011 35
glow 35
BD20 Cougar 32
Fr13day 31
Bull Mania 29
DrFeelgood 29
Ferocious Aardvark 29
Nelson 29
Pumpetypump 28
zapperbull 28
GazzaBull 27
charlie caroli 26
jackmac452 26
rambull1967 26
Sir Harold Facey 26
Duckman 25
Steel City Bull 25
Bendybulls 23
Bullnorthern 23
Le Penguin 23
vbfg 22
Bulls4 21
Herr Rigsby 21
jayb 21
roger daly 21
SLPTom 21
ThePimp007 21
josefw 20
RickyF1 20
Hooligan27 18
paulwalker71 18
childofnorthern 17
Fevxr2i 17
broadybulls87 16
Bullseye 16
tigertot 16
BiltonRobin 15
bowlingboy 15
Hamster Chops 15
daveyz999 14
Bent & Bongser 12
Jimmy 4 Bradford 12
RAB2411 12
Smack him Jimmy 12
Micky the travelling friend 5
Broad Ings Warrior 4
bobsmyuncle 3
MicktheGled 3
Congratulations to the four people who scored 17 points this week - all results correct (so double points) and either a correct margin or the Man of the Match. These were JohnBulls (who leaps to the top of the table); Pumpetypump, Fev Grinder and Nelson.
A couple of others got the MoM correct AND a margin correct - and would have scored huge, only to be let down by Sheffield being abject this week...
Many people got the Man of the Match correct - no surprises there as Moore was always a good bet, and the pivot often gets MoM when its a good all round team performance as it was yesterday.
A lot of people chose Lee Smith as MoM. This may explain why Leigh Beattie didn't put him on yesterday if he turns out to be one of the forum members who chose Moore as MoM
