Here we go with the scores on the doors after Week 4Johnbulls 40FevGrinder 36tackler tommo 36Bulls Boy 2011 35glow 35Fr13day 31Bull Mania 29DrFeelgood 29Ferocious Aardvark 29Nelson 29Pumpetypump 28zapperbull 28GazzaBull 27charlie caroli 26jackmac452 26rambull1967 26Sir Harold Facey 26Duckman 25Steel City Bull 25Bendybulls 23Bullnorthern 23Le Penguin 23BD20 Cougar 22vbfg 22Bulls4 21Herr Rigsby 21jayb 21roger daly 21SLPTom 21ThePimp007 21josefw 20RickyF1 20Hooligan27 18paulwalker71 18childofnorthern 17Fevxr2i 17broadybulls87 16Bullseye 16tigertot 16BiltonRobin 15bowlingboy 15Hamster Chops 15daveyz999 14Bent & Bongser 12Jimmy 4 Bradford 12RAB2411 12Smack him Jimmy 12Micky the travelling friend 5Broad Ings Warrior 4bobsmyuncle 3MicktheGled 3Congratulations to the four people who scored 17 points this week - all results correct (so double points) and either a correct margin or the Man of the Match. These were JohnBulls (who leaps to the top of the table); Pumpetypump, Fev Grinder and Nelson.A couple of others got the MoM correct AND a margin correct - and would have scored huge, only to be let down by Sheffield being abject this week...Many people got the Man of the Match correct - no surprises there as Moore was always a good bet, and the pivot often gets MoM when its a good all round team performance as it was yesterday.A lot of people chose Lee Smith as MoM. This may explain why Leigh Beattie didn't put him on yesterday if he turns out to be one of the forum members who chose Moore as MoM