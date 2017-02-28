rlfan wrote: Why would that come as a surprise? Miller has never created anything, he's not that type of player. Finn can create but his dramatic loss of pace since the back end of last season nullifies everything he does and Williams is our best hope but still trying to settle in and find a way to work with Miller, something nobody else has managed.



It's just what it is. We have to work harder than other teams because generally they are smarter. We have to stick to proven principles of strong defence, no mistakes with the ball and a good kicking game and then use our best asset of extreme pace wherever possible.



Just look at other clubs to see where we are. Our half backs don't get into the to 25 in Superleague so life is always going to be a challenge until we can unearth another diamond or or find a workable combination.

How can you say that nobody has managed to work with Miller ?He and Finn were flying during our unbeaten run last season and not too many were complaining about either of them at that point.You are right though about Miller and Williams needing time to learn how each other plays.We have a stronger pack this season and our defence appears to have improved significantly and there is still reason to be optimistic for the season once we start to register a couple of "W's".