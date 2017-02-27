WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Opinion

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 1:45 pm
I think that the main reason why we lost to Hudds was that we just lack that class player who can break down a defense, the difference between the two sides was Danny Brough. He passing game, guile, timing of the pass, opened us up several times. His passing puts payers in a gap. We do not have this type of player ; a Danny Brough, Greg Bird, Myler, Roberts, Gale, Chase. We had plenty of field position, plenty of ball but to be honest we never looked like creating a try. We do not have a player with the skill set, why not ; because they are very expensive to employ and Tim Smith has gone.
Credit to Lyne who made a try with a slipped ball to BJB.
Maybe Williams has got more to game than we have seen but he does not look like a play maker, I like his long kicking game, I look forward to seeing what else he has got.
Wood has impressed me but he is not a play maker, Miller has got good feet and speed but unless we are running a set move he cannot create from a pass, he is an honest player who gives his all. Finn has got a passing game he is our most creative player he also from what I have seen this season is the only player organizing and leading , maybe he should defend at 9 and attack at 6 or 7.
With the lack of creativity with the ball in hand, that surely our coaches are aware of we have to have a better attacking kicking game, we have kicked the ball on the 6th tackle at least 20 times this season in the air to either defending winger , not one try created, try something else. We must always take two points when on offer, no questions : always take the two. The decision to run the ball against Hudds was pathetic and started their comeback. Tupou should not play in the Centre, he simply cannot pass. We have good wing options and with our restricted attacking options we need to give our wingers a chance every so often. I like Tupou but is simply noy a centre
I think apart from the first 10 minutes against Hudds our defense has looked good . Credit to the Hudds coach he picked on Miller on our left side and it worked. You could also see Finn trying to get Grix in the correct position on goal line defense but for some reason Grix was in a world of his own.
So far our defense and long kicking game has improved on last season, the effort seems to be there, as usual with Wakefield players its the Rugby smartness that is lacking.
Notes to coaching staff : Huby is our best prop play him at prop, always take the two, work out a system for Finn to play in a wider role when we have the ball, Kirmond should not play for 80 minutes.

