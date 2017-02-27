WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Your assesment after 4 rounds

Your assesment after 4 rounds

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 1:44 pm
robinrovers10
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Dec 14, 2014 12:36 pm
Posts: 77
Location: East Hull
Quinlan- Been good all round, will deffo improve when dryer and weather gets better

Shaw- Steady away, not done much wrong but not set world alight

Hefernan- Been very good for the reported low salary he is on

Minns- Best player after 4 rounds, if he carries on this rate, cold see a few top S.L teams sniffing round.

Moss- The fullback/winger debate will go on all season, I think he is very steady and a massive upgrade on Dixon. Lightning pace will see him bag plenty of tries I reckon.

Abdul- Impressed me and looks better with the weight off. Another who will get better every week

Ellis- Good player, good organizer and is central to most tries

Clark- Very good going forward, strong and has a good engine, a very good signing

Lunt- Playing very well and like Ellis is central to all things good. Important he stays injury free for us. Will need spelling with Jubb/Cockayne/Milton where possible so he doesn't suffer injury or burn out.

Scruton- Gets good meters and hits the deck early to always get a fast play the ball. Excellent in defence.

Blair- Steady away, not done much wrong but I feel has dropped form from last 2 seasons

Greenwood- Ditto Blair, needs to up his form

Addy- Pleasantly surprised a lot with his displays, was underwhelmed when he signed but is playing really well for me

Clarkson- Better at prop, steady away and bit like Netherton, does dirty stuff but no real punch, if on a good salary, would try offload if possible.

Mulhern- Still quite young and has played some good rugby. Will improve as he matures.

Kavagnah- Another signing like Addy, has done nothing wrong and makes some good meters.

Donaldson- A few inches taller and would be top class, excellent heart and desire and gives team a lift

Lawler- Similar to Donaldson, good heart and engine, will get better every week.

Cockayne- Glad he is involved, essential person in the dressing room, will give team a lift when relieving Lunt
PROUD TO BE A ROBIN!

Re: Your assesment after 4 rounds

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 2:05 pm
rover 2000
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2016 7:52 pm
Posts: 201
just a word also on the crowd for the first 2 games fantastic for the championship, as mary said to joseph , keep it up
MIKE SMITH- THE BEST CENTRE HULL HAS EVER MADE!

Re: Your assesment after 4 rounds

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 2:15 pm
Sit down, Waldo
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Dec 08, 2014 2:16 pm
Posts: 238
Didn't feel like a 7,268 crowd yesterday.
The poster formerly known as Wildmoose...cheers Karoo

Re: Your assesment after 4 rounds

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 4:41 pm
fun time frankie
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5458
Location: east east hull
Might seem like Blair isn't as involved but he's played stand off for virtually the last two seasons so is obviously going to be more involved and the crowd yesterday was very good but I knew a few with free tickets
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Re: Your assesment after 4 rounds

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:42 pm
Mild Rover
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9678
Location: Vale of the White Horse.
Just about to watch the Oldham game, but I'd say that result puts us closer to fair than middling.

I don't know if others feel the same, but after last year there's still a part of me that fears the sky falling in. Every time we win, and I watch Tim Sheens give an even-tempered interview and fair assessment of the performance, it gets smaller though.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.

Re: Your assesment after 4 rounds

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:51 pm
Dave K.
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17114
Location: Back in Hull.
Mild Rover wrote:
Just about to watch the Oldham game, but I'd say that result puts us closer to fair than middling.

I don't know if others feel the same, but after last year there's still a part of me that fears the sky falling in. Every time we win, and I watch Tim Sheens give an even-tempered interview and fair assessment of the performance, it gets smaller though.


Are you enjoying it, it's always nice to win, but will you get bored particularly at home games which will see many results like yesterday. Are you just waiting for the middle eights?

