Quinlan- Been good all round, will deffo improve when dryer and weather gets better



Shaw- Steady away, not done much wrong but not set world alight



Hefernan- Been very good for the reported low salary he is on



Minns- Best player after 4 rounds, if he carries on this rate, cold see a few top S.L teams sniffing round.



Moss- The fullback/winger debate will go on all season, I think he is very steady and a massive upgrade on Dixon. Lightning pace will see him bag plenty of tries I reckon.



Abdul- Impressed me and looks better with the weight off. Another who will get better every week



Ellis- Good player, good organizer and is central to most tries



Clark- Very good going forward, strong and has a good engine, a very good signing



Lunt- Playing very well and like Ellis is central to all things good. Important he stays injury free for us. Will need spelling with Jubb/Cockayne/Milton where possible so he doesn't suffer injury or burn out.



Scruton- Gets good meters and hits the deck early to always get a fast play the ball. Excellent in defence.



Blair- Steady away, not done much wrong but I feel has dropped form from last 2 seasons



Greenwood- Ditto Blair, needs to up his form



Addy- Pleasantly surprised a lot with his displays, was underwhelmed when he signed but is playing really well for me



Clarkson- Better at prop, steady away and bit like Netherton, does dirty stuff but no real punch, if on a good salary, would try offload if possible.



Mulhern- Still quite young and has played some good rugby. Will improve as he matures.



Kavagnah- Another signing like Addy, has done nothing wrong and makes some good meters.



Donaldson- A few inches taller and would be top class, excellent heart and desire and gives team a lift



Lawler- Similar to Donaldson, good heart and engine, will get better every week.



Cockayne- Glad he is involved, essential person in the dressing room, will give team a lift when relieving Lunt