WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Big Day planned at Skolars v Toronto - Mar 4

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Big Day planned at Skolars v Toronto - Mar 4

 
Post a reply

Big Day planned at Skolars v Toronto - Mar 4

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 12:04 pm
Elite Skolar 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Mar 10, 2003 1:26 pm
Posts: 2432
Big Day planned at Skolars on Sat

A truly historic day for rugby league and sport is closing in. The highly ambitious venture that is Toronto Wolfpack will kick off their campaign to dominate the World of Rugby league by playing London Skolars at New River Stadium on the White Hart Lane on March 4th 2.30 p.m.

The game kicks off the Kingstone Press League 1 season and a record crowd is expected to descend on Wood Green, North London. Ticket sales have been very strong and have included purchases from as far afield as Holland, Germany and of course Canada. Many true rugby league supporters are also making every effort to be there and be able to say in years to come they were there when the Wolfpack made their debut.

With much anticipation surrounding the match, which will be broadcast live throughout the United Kingdom on Premier Sports, the Skolars are hopeful that a bumper crowd will be in attendance for the match.

The New River Stadium has recently had a £5m face lift, which includes a new clubhouse, offices and gym for the Skolars and a superb new 3g pitch. The facilities are as good as most in League 1 if not most of the Championship. This development really does also show Skolars ambitions to organically improve on and off the field.

The day will be a festival of rugby league with up to 20 London & South East junior league teams taking part in a 9s tournament in the morning at the Under 16 & 18 age groups. Later a Masters Festival involving Masters RL teams from across the South will add to the occasion.

Alongside the extensive festival of rugby, there will also be lots to keep people entertained on the day. The Bryan Adams Experience will also be playing before and after half time. They are one of the UK’s premier tribute acts and will no doubt keep the crowd entertained as the action takes a rest on the field.

In what has become a permanent fixture at London Skolars events, a wide selection of Real Ale will be available in the fans zone. Alongside this, there will be BBQs and other food points. A late bar will be in place also, for those who want to carry on into the evening.

Skolars showed great promise last year to finish in the top 8 and consolidating their position as the leading Southern based side in League 1. The side is largely the same as last year with some key additions such as barn storming Lamont Bryan and ex-Brisbane Bronco Simona Vavega. The coaching team is once again ably led by Head Coach Jermaine Coleman who feels he learnt valuable lessons from last year’s campaign.

The World of Rugby League will be expecting Toronto to walk the game especially after their solid 26 – 20 to Challenge Cup Champions Hull a few weeks ago. However Skolars hope to spring a surprise by hosting the Wolfpack first up and also playing at home on the familiar New River pitch.

Jac Davies the clubs GM had this to say “The game against Toronto is being keenly anticipated by the Rugby World. We are proud we can welcome them to New River & the World Famous White Hart Lane. It should be an awesome day and event and we would encourage all rugby fans to come and witness it. Whether you are a Skolars or Toronto fan we want to see you all out in full. Plus we would encourage fans across the game from League 1, Championship, Super League, the amateur game and beyond to make sure they are here to enjoy the day.

Match kicks off at 2.30 pm. Pre match events start at 10am.

Entrance is £12 for adults & £6 concessions. Tickets can be bought here https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kingstone- ... f=efbevent

Re: Big Day planned at Skolars v Toronto - Mar 4

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 9:52 pm
PCollinson1990 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 52
Elite Skolar wrote:
Big Day planned at Skolars on Sat

A truly historic day for rugby league and sport is closing in. The highly ambitious venture that is Toronto Wolfpack will kick off their campaign to dominate the World of Rugby league by playing London Skolars at New River Stadium on the White Hart Lane on March 4th 2.30 p.m.

The game kicks off the Kingstone Press League 1 season and a record crowd is expected to descend on Wood Green, North London. Ticket sales have been very strong and have included purchases from as far afield as Holland, Germany and of course Canada. Many true rugby league supporters are also making every effort to be there and be able to say in years to come they were there when the Wolfpack made their debut.

With much anticipation surrounding the match, which will be broadcast live throughout the United Kingdom on Premier Sports, the Skolars are hopeful that a bumper crowd will be in attendance for the match.

The New River Stadium has recently had a £5m face lift, which includes a new clubhouse, offices and gym for the Skolars and a superb new 3g pitch. The facilities are as good as most in League 1 if not most of the Championship. This development really does also show Skolars ambitions to organically improve on and off the field.

The day will be a festival of rugby league with up to 20 London & South East junior league teams taking part in a 9s tournament in the morning at the Under 16 & 18 age groups. Later a Masters Festival involving Masters RL teams from across the South will add to the occasion.

Alongside the extensive festival of rugby, there will also be lots to keep people entertained on the day. The Bryan Adams Experience will also be playing before and after half time. They are one of the UK’s premier tribute acts and will no doubt keep the crowd entertained as the action takes a rest on the field.

In what has become a permanent fixture at London Skolars events, a wide selection of Real Ale will be available in the fans zone. Alongside this, there will be BBQs and other food points. A late bar will be in place also, for those who want to carry on into the evening.

Skolars showed great promise last year to finish in the top 8 and consolidating their position as the leading Southern based side in League 1. The side is largely the same as last year with some key additions such as barn storming Lamont Bryan and ex-Brisbane Bronco Simona Vavega. The coaching team is once again ably led by Head Coach Jermaine Coleman who feels he learnt valuable lessons from last year’s campaign.

The World of Rugby League will be expecting Toronto to walk the game especially after their solid 26 – 20 to Challenge Cup Champions Hull a few weeks ago. However Skolars hope to spring a surprise by hosting the Wolfpack first up and also playing at home on the familiar New River pitch.

Jac Davies the clubs GM had this to say “The game against Toronto is being keenly anticipated by the Rugby World. We are proud we can welcome them to New River & the World Famous White Hart Lane. It should be an awesome day and event and we would encourage all rugby fans to come and witness it. Whether you are a Skolars or Toronto fan we want to see you all out in full. Plus we would encourage fans across the game from League 1, Championship, Super League, the amateur game and beyond to make sure they are here to enjoy the day.

Match kicks off at 2.30 pm. Pre match events start at 10am.

Entrance is £12 for adults & £6 concessions. Tickets can be bought here https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kingstone- ... f=efbevent

Errr, havent they already played two games?

Re: Big Day planned at Skolars v Toronto - Mar 4

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 7:51 pm
Elite Skolar 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Mar 10, 2003 1:26 pm
Posts: 2432
first league game mate. hull was a friendly and siddal a cup match

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: airliebird,runninglate!, anijay, Bandicoot, Faithful One, FoD FC Army, HFC Boy, hullandbroncos, Large Paws, Mild Rover, Mr Hicks, mrpurfect, Paul Hamilton, swissfan, themightynortherner, Tinkerman23, willo109 and 302 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,527,3772,15775,8034,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
SOUTHS
v
WESTSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
HUDDERSFIELD
v
HULL FC  
 > Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
ST. HELENS
v
WAKEFIELDTV < 
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
v
PENRITHTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRATV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
v
SYDNEYTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
LONDON
v
TORONTO  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
SL-R3
SALFORD
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sat 4th Mar : 18:00
SL-R3
CATALANS
v
WIDNESTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
WIGAN
v
LEIGH  
  Sun 5th Mar : 03:00
NRL-R1
NZ WARRIORS
v
NEWCASTLETV  
  Sun 5th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R1
MANLY
v
PARRAMATTATV  














c}