Re: Big Day planned at Skolars v Toronto - Mar 4

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 7:03 pm
mickyb1234
Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2006 3:50 pm
Posts: 3715
Isn't that what we said about the good doctor at Salford.
I really do hope this whole venture succeeds, it will be interesting to see what the Toronto public think about it in a years time. As for other north American teams and thus venture it's all good and we'll as long as they have deep pockets to pay for the away team travel but when they stop paying then asking teams like Coventry Hemel Oxford etc to sustain the costs of transport for a trans Atlantic competition might be a step to far.
Funny though with Mr Perez is he not just a very rich man with a rugby league team as his personal toy, thought we disapproved of that sort of thing?

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 8:25 pm
nadera78
Joined: Sun Jan 16, 2005 4:48 pm
Posts: 645
If that was so, then he wouldn't bother marketing his club both in Canada and the UK, would he? He'd just set it up, enter the comp, play the games, enjoy watching them, perhaps hope a few others come along too, and that would be that.

In truth, he couldn't be further removed from David Hughes. He's doing absolutely everything possible to promote the club, to attract investors (he's Chairman but the main money comes from other people he's brought on board) to generate corporate and supporter interest, and to make a mark in the game. A game he came to almost by chance in Canada, when it was first getting started and he helped out with some promotional work. He's even sold his business to put this thing together. Eric Perez and the Toronto Wolfpack are probably the best chance the game has of ever breaking out of the North of England and the small town / small time mentality that pervades. I hope they rocket through the leagues into SL, and in the process encourage others to follow them.

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 9:24 pm
mickyb1234
Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2006 3:50 pm
Posts: 3715
Feel I touched a nerve there!
As I said I hope it succeeds but and it's a big but! With clubs in championship that cannot afford to make ends meet as it is I struggle to see how it's financially viable for clubs to afford an Atlantic crossing to play a game it's hard enough for em to afford toulouse. We travel up and down to the m62 to keep costs down nothing else
As for my point of it being a rich man's plaything, I don't know any other sport where the home team would cover all the costs of everyone to come to them!

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 8:57 am
jaybs
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Apr 03, 2002 5:47 pm
Posts: 4343
Location: North West
Well only this week the RFL have stated they are willing to consider existing Super League clubs moving to major Cities to play their home games?

I congratulate the Toronto owner, season ticket sales are amazing as well as merchandise, he is doing something right.

IF we do not start making some serious progress as a game I think we better look backwards and go semi professional again, as we are not developing and getting the high financial backers we need to go forward.

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 12:19 pm
mickyb1234
Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2006 3:50 pm
Posts: 3715
The statement re big city "franchise" move seems very odd. Yes it has worked for wasps RU and a lot of there fans seem happy to travel up the m40 for games. If you move for example, widnes to Birmingham how many widnes fans would follow them down there every week I would suggest a big fat zero! It would have to be a new club.
Big city rugby I did think London was a big city.

The only way I could see this ever happening would be by ripping up what we have and starting again, then have a regional top flight competition. East Yorkshire (hull & hull kr) West Yorkshire (Leeds Bradford cas wakey) maybe even just one yorks team in big city Leeds, lancs (Wigan wire widnes) big city Manchester, then you could have Cumbria team big city hmmmm, NE team in newcastle, E mids nottingham or leicester, West mids birmingham, south West bristol, Wales Cardiff, SE London. But where are the fans coming from? It's never gonna happen in my life time.
If the RFL seriously though this was the way ahead then they should have said to Bradford "why not start up a new club elsewhere "?
