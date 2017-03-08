mickyb1234 wrote: Isn't that what we said about the good doctor at Salford.

I really do hope this whole venture succeeds, it will be interesting to see what the Toronto public think about it in a years time. As for other north American teams and thus venture it's all good and we'll as long as they have deep pockets to pay for the away team travel but when they stop paying then asking teams like Coventry Hemel Oxford etc to sustain the costs of transport for a trans Atlantic competition might be a step to far.

Funny though with Mr Perez is he not just a very rich man with a rugby league team as his personal toy, thought we disapproved of that sort of thing ?

If that was so, then he wouldn't bother marketing his club both in Canada and the UK, would he? He'd just set it up, enter the comp, play the games, enjoy watching them, perhaps hope a few others come along too, and that would be that.In truth, he couldn't be further removed from David Hughes. He's doing absolutely everything possible to promote the club, to attract investors (he's Chairman but the main money comes from other people he's brought on board) to generate corporate and supporter interest, and to make a mark in the game. A game he came to almost by chance in Canada, when it was first getting started and he helped out with some promotional work. He's even sold his business to put this thing together. Eric Perez and the Toronto Wolfpack are probably the best chance the game has of ever breaking out of the North of England and the small town / small time mentality that pervades. I hope they rocket through the leagues into SL, and in the process encourage others to follow them.