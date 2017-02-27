Am interested why anyone would expect the RFL to help with marketing broncos compared to Toronto. We have been going 35 plus years Toronto are brand new therefore newsworthy.

Why are they getting so much media coverage? Because it's news! It gets Rugby League on prime time news channel. Premier have decided to show all their games, why? Because it's newsworthy!

5 years time assuming they are still going then see how much coverage they get.

Not sure it's down to any professionalism at the club, nothing we could do at Broncos would increase our TV coverage.