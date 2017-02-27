Big Day planned at Skolars on Sat



A truly historic day for rugby league and sport is closing in. The highly ambitious venture that is Toronto Wolfpack will kick off their campaign to dominate the World of Rugby league by playing London Skolars at New River Stadium on the White Hart Lane on March 4th 2.30 p.m.



The game kicks off the Kingstone Press League 1 season and a record crowd is expected to descend on Wood Green, North London. Ticket sales have been very strong and have included purchases from as far afield as Holland, Germany and of course Canada. Many true rugby league supporters are also making every effort to be there and be able to say in years to come they were there when the Wolfpack made their debut.



With much anticipation surrounding the match, which will be broadcast live throughout the United Kingdom on Premier Sports, the Skolars are hopeful that a bumper crowd will be in attendance for the match.



The New River Stadium has recently had a £5m face lift, which includes a new clubhouse, offices and gym for the Skolars and a superb new 3g pitch. The facilities are as good as most in League 1 if not most of the Championship. This development really does also show Skolars ambitions to organically improve on and off the field.



The day will be a festival of rugby league with up to 20 London & South East junior league teams taking part in a 9s tournament in the morning at the Under 16 & 18 age groups. Later a Masters Festival involving Masters RL teams from across the South will add to the occasion.



Alongside the extensive festival of rugby, there will also be lots to keep people entertained on the day. The Bryan Adams Experience will also be playing before and after half time. They are one of the UK’s premier tribute acts and will no doubt keep the crowd entertained as the action takes a rest on the field.



In what has become a permanent fixture at London Skolars events, a wide selection of Real Ale will be available in the fans zone. Alongside this, there will be BBQs and other food points. A late bar will be in place also, for those who want to carry on into the evening.



Skolars showed great promise last year to finish in the top 8 and consolidating their position as the leading Southern based side in League 1. The side is largely the same as last year with some key additions such as barn storming Lamont Bryan and ex-Brisbane Bronco Simona Vavega. The coaching team is once again ably led by Head Coach Jermaine Coleman who feels he learnt valuable lessons from last year’s campaign.



The World of Rugby League will be expecting Toronto to walk the game especially after their solid 26 – 20 to Challenge Cup Champions Hull a few weeks ago. However Skolars hope to spring a surprise by hosting the Wolfpack first up and also playing at home on the familiar New River pitch.



Jac Davies the clubs GM had this to say “The game against Toronto is being keenly anticipated by the Rugby World. We are proud we can welcome them to New River & the World Famous White Hart Lane. It should be an awesome day and event and we would encourage all rugby fans to come and witness it. Whether you are a Skolars or Toronto fan we want to see you all out in full. Plus we would encourage fans across the game from League 1, Championship, Super League, the amateur game and beyond to make sure they are here to enjoy the day.



Match kicks off at 2.30 pm. Pre match events start at 10am.



Entrance is £12 for adults & £6 concessions. Tickets can be bought here https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kingstone-press-league-1-london-skolars-vs-toronto-wolfpack-tickets-30073751400?aff=efbevent