GUBRATS wrote: Just some info for any other coaches going to Wigan , we are allocated car park 1 , which means drive past the Robin Hood pub down to the traffic lights and then turn onto stadium way back towards the DW , the cost to park is £ 20



And before anybody moans this cost is set by the DW Stadium , not Wigan Warriors



Car parking on that and other stadium car parks is a fiver

Red Robin pubMight be worth mentioning also, CAMRA Wigan beer festival is also taking place at Robin Park sports centre (literally straight across from DW) this weekend, including Friday from midday. Notoriously few pubs around the DW so could be useful to some. CAMRA also supply a complimentary shuttle bus to and from the town centre to Robin ParkMore info :-