Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 11:53 am
Winslade's Offload 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3394
Location: On the road to Hell with Chris Rea.
The U19's had on paper a comfortable win against London by 40-10 last Saturday at Victoria park. However the game was much tougher than the score suggested and London were only 10-12 down at half time. They had some big aggressive forwards and were very dangerous close to our line, giving Wire a tough physical game for 60 minutes of the match. I think the turning point of the game was a quick Wire try after half time and the fitness of London, who visibly tired over the last 15-20 minutes. Considering they have only 18 academy players in total and train 2-3 times on average per week, the young Broncos put in an excellent performance.
Wire were without Ryan Jones and Morgan Smith (injured) but Pat Moran played, in fact I think he might have been on the pitch for the whole 80 minutes because I didn't see him substituted. However it was another of our props that caught the eye - Alex Tankard put in a really good performance with some strong running and defending. He also managed to get a red card together with a London player as a scrum broke up in a brief fight. Probably not a good idea when you have red hair as even refs are not that short sighted. Anyway, I think he was my MOM along with Ellis Gillam. Gillam bagged 4 tries, but it was the manner in which he led the side as well that was impressive. Looking at the video of the Catalan game he was banging the jersey badge as Wire defended their own line, and carried on the leadership in this game, talking to the team, popping up at the right time to take a pass or bring down a player. The tries were the icing on the cake. I thought Joe Edge looked useful as well. It's early days for him as he has just come up from the U16's (Widnes) and was put on the wing, but he put in a promising performance.

