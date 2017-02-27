prince abdula wrote:
thought adam tangata was too small for super league.
Surprise he said that,but looking at Walmsley to Saints and Keegan Hirst to Wakefield,maybe that is what Super League clubs are after.
mr t hall wrote:
Always talked a good game but has nothing on his CV past ten years that would have made him an attractive proposition for our coach.
His c.v. has him well qualified to NRL standard.He has been very unlucky since arriving in this country and not being retained by Castleford,and then going to clubs with 'interesting' owners.What is also interesting is how some of those clubs who did not wish to retain him have got on after he parted company.Bearing in mind one of his best attributes is developing young players.
He talks well enough to still get a gig with BBC Radio Leeds.
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
No wonder Saints look like their best days may be behind them.
How much influence do you expect a 'scout' to have on first team affairs?
He's an absolute gentleman.Wonderfully supportive wife and family.Just as well given the circumstances he has endured since selling up and coming to this country.Disgrace he is out of the sport but...
I had no idea he had applied for the Halifax job.