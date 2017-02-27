WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - dave woods

Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:44 am
had the pleasure to chat with dave[ex cas coach] watching the second half in the warmth behind the perspec screen in the bar.really nice bloke told me and mr and mrs huddshay he was gutted he didnt get the fax job that marshall got. hes scouting for st helans now,i asked him who he was looking at,was surprised it was ed barber,also thought adam tangata was too small for super league. :CRAZY:

Re: dave woods

Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:54 am
prince abdula wrote:
....also thought adam tangata was too small for super league. :CRAZY:


Jeez - what does he think of Rob Burrow then ? :shock:
Sheffield Eagles - Back to Back National Champions 2012 and 2013 !!

Re: dave woods

Mon Feb 27, 2017 11:31 am
Always talked a good game but has nothing on his CV past ten years that would have made him an attractive proposition for our coach.

Re: dave woods

Mon Feb 27, 2017 11:55 am
No wonder Saints look like their best days may be behind them.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln

Re: dave woods

Mon Feb 27, 2017 4:38 pm
prince abdula wrote:
thought adam tangata was too small for super league. :CRAZY:

Surprise he said that,but looking at Walmsley to Saints and Keegan Hirst to Wakefield,maybe that is what Super League clubs are after.
mr t hall wrote:
Always talked a good game but has nothing on his CV past ten years that would have made him an attractive proposition for our coach.


His c.v. has him well qualified to NRL standard.He has been very unlucky since arriving in this country and not being retained by Castleford,and then going to clubs with 'interesting' owners.What is also interesting is how some of those clubs who did not wish to retain him have got on after he parted company.Bearing in mind one of his best attributes is developing young players.
He talks well enough to still get a gig with BBC Radio Leeds.
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
No wonder Saints look like their best days may be behind them.

How much influence do you expect a 'scout' to have on first team affairs?

He's an absolute gentleman.Wonderfully supportive wife and family.Just as well given the circumstances he has endured since selling up and coming to this country.Disgrace he is out of the sport but...
I had no idea he had applied for the Halifax job. :?
Image(Give Me Back My)WINGS Image

Re: dave woods

Mon Feb 27, 2017 5:45 pm
Angelic Cynic wrote:
I had no idea he had applied for the Halifax job. :?


I didn't realise Fax were looking for a new coach. :shock:
Sheffield Eagles - Back to Back National Champions 2012 and 2013 !!

Re: dave woods

Tue Feb 28, 2017 12:00 am
We're not! I can't verify whether true or not, but the post above says that he went after the job that Richard Marshall got.

Re: dave woods

Tue Feb 28, 2017 6:53 am
HXSparky wrote:
We're not! I can't verify whether true or not, but the post above says that he went after the job that Richard Marshall got.



He was interviewed for the job and was clearly unsuccessful.

c}