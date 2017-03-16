WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leeds Loan Players

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Leeds Loan Players

 
Post a reply

Re: Leeds Loan Players

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 2:57 pm
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27680
Location: MACS0647-JD
woolly07 wrote:
.... He looks great for us but playing against SL players is a different thing and McDermot will know that. .

In the forwards I don't necessarily agree it's that different, certainly in terms of smashing into the line and making great yards; many of the better teams in the Championship have plenty of big rough old heads in the pack and I wouldn't think it is any easier to win the collision than it is in SL. In fact, the lack of big grizzled forwards has been our undoing on several occasions.

woolly07 wrote:
....I suspect he would like him to stay with us for the season and give him the odd bench game with them to build him up slowly. .

:PRAY:
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Re: Leeds Loan Players

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:02 pm
DrFeelgood User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jun 02, 2015 9:41 am
Posts: 521
Location: Rossendale
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
In the forwards I don't necessarily agree it's that different, certainly in terms of smashing into the line and making great yards; many of the better teams in the Championship have plenty of big rough old heads in the pack and I wouldn't think it is any easier to win the collision than it is in SL. In fact, the lack of big grizzled forwards has been our undoing on several occasions.

:PRAY:


Probably a fair point. Personally I think the main difference is fitness in the forwards. SL quality forwards can go for longer at full tilt.
"If you don't believe you can do something, you have no chance at all" - Arsene Wenger

Re: Leeds Loan Players

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 9:37 am
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9198
Location: Bradbados
DrFeelgood wrote:
Probably a fair point. Personally I think the main difference is fitness in the forwards. SL quality forwards can go for longer at full tilt.


I'd guess that, with championship funding levels, you're talking around 4K fans to support a reasonable full time operation, without a sugar daddy that is, so you're only ever likely to see it in the larger towns and cities. Unless the emphasis on funding changes, I can't see this major difference between SL and the championship changing any time soon.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: Leeds Loan Players

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 5:36 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2214
Location: No longer Bradford
I notice that Bradford allowed Brandon Pickersgill & Keenen Tomlinson to play for Skolars in the Challenge Cup this afternoon, so we mustn't have much of a plan to use them (or to be in the cup for very long). Both won't be able to play for us in future rounds now.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bull Mania, Bulls4Champs, feebleweasel, Fevxr2i, mumbyisgod, paulwalker71, roger daly, Stockwell & Smales, tackler thommo, Uptonfax and 138 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,538,1361,66075,8614,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 18th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R3
NEWCASTLE
18-24
SOUTHS
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 18th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R3
PENRITH
12-14
SYDNEY
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 18th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R3
NQL COWBOYS
8-30
MANLY
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 18th Mar : 17:00
SL-R5
CATALANS
12-16
ST. HELENS
TV
  
...Morgan try, Percival goall LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
 > Thu 23rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WAKEFIELD
v
LEIGH
TV
 < 
  Fri 24th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R4
PENRITH
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
BRISBANE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIDNES
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  














c}