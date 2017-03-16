woolly07 wrote: .... He looks great for us but playing against SL players is a different thing and McDermot will know that. .

woolly07 wrote: ....I suspect he would like him to stay with us for the season and give him the odd bench game with them to build him up slowly. .

In the forwards I don't necessarily agree it's that different, certainly in terms of smashing into the line and making great yards; many of the better teams in the Championship have plenty of big rough old heads in the pack and I wouldn't think it is any easier to win the collision than it is in SL. In fact, the lack of big grizzled forwards has been our undoing on several occasions.