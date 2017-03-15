Ewwenorfolk wrote:
Forgetting about the cup for a second, once Lilley is available I really hope we put Smith in for Mendeika at centre.
Would be really happy with
Thomas
Campbell/Caro
Smith
Oakes
Ryan
Pryce
Lilley
Murray
Moore
Magrin
Roche
Larroyer
Bentley
Kirk
Peltier
Jordan Roberts
Oledzki (if we get him back) or Walker if not
Is Lumb injured?
wasnt walker on a 4 week trial like moore? I'd assumed since we havent heard anything, that trial had ended and we hadnt signed him?.