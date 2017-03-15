Ewwenorfolk wrote:

Forgetting about the cup for a second, once Lilley is available I really hope we put Smith in for Mendeika at centre.



Would be really happy with



Thomas

Campbell/Caro

Smith

Oakes

Ryan

Pryce

Lilley

Murray

Moore

Magrin

Roche

Larroyer

Bentley



Kirk

Peltier

Jordan Roberts

Oledzki (if we get him back) or Walker if not









Is Lumb injured?