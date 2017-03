tackler thommo wrote: Thought all 4 Leeds lads are now on weekly loans?

Lilley was recalled last week as he was used by Leeds against Cas. They can't recall him without terminating the loan deal.By terminating it, for him to turn out on loan again for Bradford, it would need a new deal, which would come with the standard of one month minimum where Leeds couldn't recall him. That's the way loans work.Would someone like me to explain this in a new thread so it can be stickied?