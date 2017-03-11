thepimp007 wrote: Does this mean he is available for us then? See all the usuals on banter page on fb saying no bujt if Maher was on the bench for cas and didnt play surely he can? I would be pretty sure Maher wasnt in batleys 19 man squad submitted to the RFL for last weeks game

Maher was in Batley's 19 last week.Seriously folks. As I've said elsewhere, unless a new loan agreement comes in, with the month minimum as standard, he won't be playing. We are NOT in Dual Reg with Leeds. Castleford are with Batley. Learn the difference between loan and dual reg.