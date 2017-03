batley... bob wrote: maher is on season long loan , not dual reg , as is tom holmes and jy hitchcox

That was what I originally thought, but if he is on a loan deal, how could he have been on the bench for Cas and then turn out for Batley 3 days later? If it's loan, he couldn't do that, whether he was used or not.I think perhaps it was worded as a loan when announced, but is in reality dual reg.