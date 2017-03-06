|
There is probably nobody available but we need to make a few permanent signings,
It will settle the squad, and Give Toovey (visa allowing) something to work with...
|
|
Mon Mar 06, 2017 1:15 pm
|
Absolutely.
Whilst we're grateful for the loans and sometimes, as in our case, other factors intervene, having our own players leaves us in charge of our own destiny. We do though come up against the point that we can't just sign, 'anybody', and that any signing has to be good fit to the squad. I guess that's the real problem, until teams start looking to unload there just isn't the choice. A week or two and things may be 'on'.
|
|
Mon Mar 06, 2017 1:52 pm
|
That and we don't seem to have the cash to tempt part timers full time or pay for real quality i.e if he was free we couldn't afford to sign lilley full time also the likelihood is he wouldn't leave Leeds for us anyway..
Progress seems to have slowed a little for us, I have been expecting a couple of new faces for a couple of weeks to no avail
|
|
Mon Mar 06, 2017 2:13 pm
|
I'm still waiting for Lowe to turn up more players from down under - hopefully this will happen once the visa issue is sorted.
As we know there is a lot of quality down under. Surely we'll sign more than just an untried 7s/touch rugby player?
|
|
Mon Mar 06, 2017 2:25 pm
|
You would have liked to have thought, Leons age was always going to be a bit of a problem on the injury front..
I hope we are all pleasantly surprised soon.
|
|
Tue Mar 07, 2017 3:21 pm
|
|
|
Tue Mar 07, 2017 5:11 pm
|
Im going on the positive side they have a couple lined up but cant do anything until the bank account/vat issue is sorted and when they can announce Toovey's we might see a couple of signings
|
|
Wed Mar 08, 2017 5:54 am
|
Just to clarify this, Maher was on the bench for Leeds but wasn't used, thus he played for us on Sunday. Had he played for Leeds on Thursday he wouldn't have been able to play for Batley on the Sunday.
|
|
Wed Mar 08, 2017 7:47 am
|
Thanks for that, I did wonder about that, as I posted previously understanding there was a rule preventing people playing for 2 teams in one weekend on dual reg. I never realised that Maher didn't get on for Cas!
|
|
Wed Mar 08, 2017 8:41 am
|
Makes the pasting they gave Leeds even more impressive!
Although Leeds' use of subs has got to be the worst in the entire league tbh.
|
