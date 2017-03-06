HamsterChops wrote:

I believe it counts as a new loan. This is where the difference between loans and dual reg comes in. A loan, is a guaranteed one month no recall, then after that it can be as instant as you like for recall. However once that recall is activated and he goes back to the original club (in Lilley's case he played), then if they are to go back, it is a new loan, not just carrying on the original. Dual Reg however they can come and go as they please, Will Maher for example I believe played for Cas on Thursday and then again for Batley on Sunday.