Re: Leeds Loan Players

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 11:12 am
There is probably nobody available but we need to make a few permanent signings,
It will settle the squad, and Give Toovey (visa allowing) something to work with...

Re: Leeds Loan Players

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 1:15 pm
bowlingboy wrote:
There is probably nobody available but we need to make a few permanent signings,
It will settle the squad, and Give Toovey (visa allowing) something to work with...

Absolutely.

Whilst we're grateful for the loans and sometimes, as in our case, other factors intervene, having our own players leaves us in charge of our own destiny. We do though come up against the point that we can't just sign, 'anybody', and that any signing has to be good fit to the squad. I guess that's the real problem, until teams start looking to unload there just isn't the choice. A week or two and things may be 'on'.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: Leeds Loan Players

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 1:52 pm
That and we don't seem to have the cash to tempt part timers full time or pay for real quality i.e if he was free we couldn't afford to sign lilley full time also the likelihood is he wouldn't leave Leeds for us anyway..

Progress seems to have slowed a little for us, I have been expecting a couple of new faces for a couple of weeks to no avail

Re: Leeds Loan Players

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 2:13 pm
I'm still waiting for Lowe to turn up more players from down under - hopefully this will happen once the visa issue is sorted.

As we know there is a lot of quality down under. Surely we'll sign more than just an untried 7s/touch rugby player?
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Leeds Loan Players

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 2:25 pm
You would have liked to have thought, Leons age was always going to be a bit of a problem on the injury front..
I hope we are all pleasantly surprised soon.

Re: Leeds Loan Players

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 3:21 pm
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
Image

You sure that was Heisenberg and not Schrodinger's Cat?

Re: Leeds Loan Players

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 5:11 pm
Bullseye wrote:
I'm still waiting for Lowe to turn up more players from down under - hopefully this will happen once the visa issue is sorted.

As we know there is a lot of quality down under. Surely we'll sign more than just an untried 7s/touch rugby player?


Im going on the positive side they have a couple lined up but cant do anything until the bank account/vat issue is sorted and when they can announce Toovey's we might see a couple of signings

Re: Leeds Loan Players

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 5:54 am
HamsterChops wrote:
I believe it counts as a new loan. This is where the difference between loans and dual reg comes in. A loan, is a guaranteed one month no recall, then after that it can be as instant as you like for recall. However once that recall is activated and he goes back to the original club (in Lilley's case he played), then if they are to go back, it is a new loan, not just carrying on the original. Dual Reg however they can come and go as they please, Will Maher for example I believe played for Cas on Thursday and then again for Batley on Sunday.


Just to clarify this, Maher was on the bench for Leeds but wasn't used, thus he played for us on Sunday. Had he played for Leeds on Thursday he wouldn't have been able to play for Batley on the Sunday.

Re: Leeds Loan Players

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 7:47 am
Bat Lad wrote:
Just to clarify this, Maher was on the bench for Leeds but wasn't used, thus he played for us on Sunday. Had he played for Leeds on Thursday he wouldn't have been able to play for Batley on the Sunday.


Thanks for that, I did wonder about that, as I posted previously understanding there was a rule preventing people playing for 2 teams in one weekend on dual reg. I never realised that Maher didn't get on for Cas!

Re: Leeds Loan Players

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 8:41 am
HamsterChops wrote:
Thanks for that, I did wonder about that, as I posted previously understanding there was a rule preventing people playing for 2 teams in one weekend on dual reg. I never realised that Maher didn't get on for Cas!


Makes the pasting they gave Leeds even more impressive!
Although Leeds' use of subs has got to be the worst in the entire league tbh.
c}