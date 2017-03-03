thepimp007 wrote: Don't mind Leeds calling him back ultimately we knew it might happen as is the position of the club with having to deal with loan signings as much as we are. The worst for me was throwing him in the deep end when they were in for a hiding, not a great way to give kids confidence

The way it was described on Sky, the impression was given that Leeds were on the point of not having a full 18 for the game.It is just part and parcel of loans though, and we have to accept it, or do without. Right now we're better with the loanees than without and Leeds should have our (very grateful) thanks, though I definitely agree that bringing our own youngsters through should be the priority. That said, you can only push kids who are ready for the step up into the side, and we only have so many of those.