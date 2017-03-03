|
beefy1 wrote:
Strange that it's a "24 hour" recall notice, yet Brian McDermott stated that Rob Burrow had only pulled out on the day of the game.
Correct me if I'm wrong, but that's not 24 hours is it?
Especially since he trained with Bradford in the morning apparently.
Still, we're not in a position to be pedantic with them. If they want him back for a game or two, let em. They're more likely to let us have him back afterwards. If we said "no, it's only 12 hours", then all 4 would likely be returning today and not coming back.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 9:46 am
Don't mind Leeds calling him back ultimately we knew it might happen as is the position of the club with having to deal with loan signings as much as we are. The worst for me was throwing him in the deep end when they were in for a hiding, not a great way to give kids confidence
Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:09 am
thepimp007 wrote:
Don't mind Leeds calling him back ultimately we knew it might happen as is the position of the club with having to deal with loan signings as much as we are. The worst for me was throwing him in the deep end when they were in for a hiding, not a great way to give kids confidence
The way it was described on Sky, the impression was given that Leeds were on the point of not having a full 18 for the game.
It is just part and parcel of loans though, and we have to accept it, or do without. Right now we're better with the loanees than without and Leeds should have our (very grateful) thanks, though I definitely agree that bringing our own youngsters through should be the priority. That said, you can only push kids who are ready for the step up into the side, and we only have so many of those.
Mark Twain
Mark Twain
Build Bridges NOT Walls
Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:13 am
Stul
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Feb 14, 2007 5:34 pm
Posts: 1255
Bulliac wrote:
The way it was described on Sky, the impression was given that Leeds were on the point of not having a full 18 for the game.
It is just part and parcel of loans though, and we have to accept it, or do without. Right now we're better with the loanees than without and Leeds should have our (very grateful) thanks, though I definitely agree that bringing our own youngsters through should be the priority. That said, you can only push kids who are ready for the step up into the side, and we only have so many of those.
Quite. The one thing that doesn't change as you move up and down the leagues is the physical disparity between the big lads and young players.
You're as well easing a kid in for a SL team than you are a local league team.
Mon Mar 06, 2017 6:39 am
Joined: Sat Nov 28, 2009 10:00 am
Posts: 1378
Location: Mirfield
One of the RL papers saying we have take Lilley on a 4 week loan again, minimum due to him being recalled. Can't see that happening with Leeds in the state they are in re form and injuries but also Easters coming in 4/5/6 weeks.
Mon Mar 06, 2017 9:35 am
Does it always default back to a one month loan after a re-call?
A month loan means he can't be called back during that period (unless I've got it wrong..) and I'd have assumed that the loan, with instant re-call available, would have just been re-started?
Mark Twain
Mark Twain
Build Bridges NOT Walls
Mon Mar 06, 2017 9:46 am
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2182
Location: No longer Bradford
Bulliac wrote:
Does it always default back to a one month loan after a re-call?
A month loan means he can't be called back during that period (unless I've got it wrong..) and I'd have assumed that the loan, with instant re-call available, would have just been re-started?
I believe it counts as a new loan. This is where the difference between loans and dual reg comes in. A loan, is a guaranteed one month no recall, then after that it can be as instant as you like for recall. However once that recall is activated and he goes back to the original club (in Lilley's case he played), then if they are to go back, it is a new loan, not just carrying on the original. Dual Reg however they can come and go as they please, Will Maher for example I believe played for Cas on Thursday and then again for Batley on Sunday.
