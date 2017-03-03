WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leeds Loan Players

Fri Mar 03, 2017 9:35 am
HamsterChops
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2180
Location: No longer Bradford
beefy1 wrote:
Strange that it's a "24 hour" recall notice, yet Brian McDermott stated that Rob Burrow had only pulled out on the day of the game.

Correct me if I'm wrong, but that's not 24 hours is it?


Especially since he trained with Bradford in the morning apparently.

Still, we're not in a position to be pedantic with them. If they want him back for a game or two, let em. They're more likely to let us have him back afterwards. If we said "no, it's only 12 hours", then all 4 would likely be returning today and not coming back.

Fri Mar 03, 2017 9:46 am
thepimp007
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 901
Don't mind Leeds calling him back ultimately we knew it might happen as is the position of the club with having to deal with loan signings as much as we are. The worst for me was throwing him in the deep end when they were in for a hiding, not a great way to give kids confidence

Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:09 am
Bulliac
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9166
Location: Bradbados
thepimp007 wrote:
Don't mind Leeds calling him back ultimately we knew it might happen as is the position of the club with having to deal with loan signings as much as we are. The worst for me was throwing him in the deep end when they were in for a hiding, not a great way to give kids confidence

The way it was described on Sky, the impression was given that Leeds were on the point of not having a full 18 for the game.

It is just part and parcel of loans though, and we have to accept it, or do without. Right now we're better with the loanees than without and Leeds should have our (very grateful) thanks, though I definitely agree that bringing our own youngsters through should be the priority. That said, you can only push kids who are ready for the step up into the side, and we only have so many of those.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:13 am
Joined: Wed Feb 14, 2007 5:34 pm
Posts: 1255
Bulliac wrote:
The way it was described on Sky, the impression was given that Leeds were on the point of not having a full 18 for the game.

It is just part and parcel of loans though, and we have to accept it, or do without. Right now we're better with the loanees than without and Leeds should have our (very grateful) thanks, though I definitely agree that bringing our own youngsters through should be the priority. That said, you can only push kids who are ready for the step up into the side, and we only have so many of those.


Quite. The one thing that doesn't change as you move up and down the leagues is the physical disparity between the big lads and young players.

You're as well easing a kid in for a SL team than you are a local league team.

Mon Mar 06, 2017 6:39 am
Joined: Sat Nov 28, 2009 10:00 am
Posts: 1378
Location: Mirfield
One of the RL papers saying we have take Lilley on a 4 week loan again, minimum due to him being recalled. Can't see that happening with Leeds in the state they are in re form and injuries but also Easters coming in 4/5/6 weeks.
