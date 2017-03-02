beefy1 wrote: Strange that it's a "24 hour" recall notice, yet Brian McDermott stated that Rob Burrow had only pulled out on the day of the game.



Correct me if I'm wrong, but that's not 24 hours is it?

Who said he had recalled him just because Burrow had got a sickness that morning. He must have recalled him on Thursday evening or earlier.My question is...... when Lilley comes back is it on a 24 hour notice deal or does he start a full month again?If it is a 24 Hr loan then I agree with above about ignoring him and sticking and building with our own - including Phoenix....hopefully one day. It is a key role to be not sure who your 7 is from day to day.I was also wondering if Smith could play 6 as he surely can't be any slower than Leon.Leon has made a few good passes but I am still not sold on him.People probably know this....all of our games so far are on YouTube. Last Sundays game was apparently streamed live.