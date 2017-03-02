WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leeds Loan Players

Re: Leeds Loan Players

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 10:24 pm
debaser
So a few days after announcing the loan is extended, he is recalled. How does that work?
Re: Leeds Loan Players

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 10:26 pm
Nothus
debaser wrote:
So a few days after announcing the loan is extended, he is recalled. How does that work?


The loans all have a 24 hour notice recall clause in them.

Re: Leeds Loan Players

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 10:28 pm
debaser
Thats no good for us. Can we recall the other way too?
Re: Leeds Loan Players

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:00 pm
Nothus
debaser wrote:
Thats no good for us. Can we recall the other way too?


lol no.
I would imagine Leeds would send him back our way if he wasn't likely to make their 17 next week, but I don't know what's wrong with Burrow and someone on the Leeds board seems to think McGuire made contact with the ref tonight so he could get a ban if true.

Anyway, how's about we try our own players for a change? Keyes is a young, British half that we should be building a side around, not leaving him on the sidelines and playing loan players instead.

Re: Leeds Loan Players

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 1:44 am
Blotto
I tuned to watch the 2nd half of Cas vLeeds and what did I see

"Pictures of Lilley"

Horror game for him to be thrown into, hopefully he'll be back and glad to!
Re: Leeds Loan Players

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 6:58 am
roger daly
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
I don't know what it's got to do with The Beatles manager

Re: Leeds Loan Players

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 7:39 am
Rotherham Fev Fan
roger daly wrote:
I don't know what it's got to do with The Beatles manager

This is just my humour!!!! A chuckle wi me bacon sarny this morning :lol:
Re: Leeds Loan Players

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 9:14 am
beefy1
Nothus wrote:
The loans all have a 24 hour notice recall clause in them.

Strange that it's a "24 hour" recall notice, yet Brian McDermott stated that Rob Burrow had only pulled out on the day of the game.

Correct me if I'm wrong, but that's not 24 hours is it?

Re: Leeds Loan Players

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 9:29 am
woolly07
beefy1 wrote:
Strange that it's a "24 hour" recall notice, yet Brian McDermott stated that Rob Burrow had only pulled out on the day of the game.

Correct me if I'm wrong, but that's not 24 hours is it?

Who said he had recalled him just because Burrow had got a sickness that morning. He must have recalled him on Thursday evening or earlier.

My question is...... when Lilley comes back is it on a 24 hour notice deal or does he start a full month again?
If it is a 24 Hr loan then I agree with above about ignoring him and sticking and building with our own - including Phoenix....hopefully one day. It is a key role to be not sure who your 7 is from day to day.
I was also wondering if Smith could play 6 as he surely can't be any slower than Leon.
Leon has made a few good passes but I am still not sold on him.
People probably know this....all of our games so far are on YouTube. Last Sundays game was apparently streamed live.

Re: Leeds Loan Players

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 9:31 am
herr rigsby
Your right but do we really want to be getting pedantic with a club that's loaning us 4 players ?
