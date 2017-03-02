debaser wrote: Thats no good for us. Can we recall the other way too?

lol no.I would imagine Leeds would send him back our way if he wasn't likely to make their 17 next week, but I don't know what's wrong with Burrow and someone on the Leeds board seems to think McGuire made contact with the ref tonight so he could get a ban if true.Anyway, how's about we try our own players for a change? Keyes is a young, British half that we should be building a side around, not leaving him on the sidelines and playing loan players instead.