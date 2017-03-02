debaser wrote:
Thats no good for us. Can we recall the other way too?
lol no.
I would imagine Leeds would send him back our way if he wasn't likely to make their 17 next week, but I don't know what's wrong with Burrow and someone on the Leeds board seems to think McGuire made contact with the ref tonight so he could get a ban if true.
Anyway, how's about we try our own players for a change? Keyes is a young, British half that we should be building a side around, not leaving him on the sidelines and playing loan players instead.