Re: Leeds Loan Players

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 5:10 pm
martinwildbull
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 19, 2011 2:27 pm
Posts: 1573
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
Image

Oh - and that Einstein chap - sure he invented the Theory of Relativity, but ...!

...compared to him Heisenberg is certainly the greatest astro turphician ever!

Re: Leeds Loan Players

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 6:38 pm
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7518
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
Are you sure?
When my club didn't exist it was still bigger than yours

Re: Leeds Loan Players

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 6:40 pm
Ferocious Aardvark
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27651
Location: MACS0647-JD
Image
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Re: Leeds Loan Players

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 7:01 pm
FevGrinder
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 16, 2010 4:21 pm
Posts: 492
thepimp007 wrote:
Serious question in bold you believe John Sharpes coaching is of the level of Tooveys?


The coaching is not just one man is it? It is the head coach and the relevant backroom staff as well is it not? Some coaching teams work in certain situations and not others. Could Toovey have moved Huddersfield from a bottom 4 SL side in 2003 to a top 4 SL side in 2007 given the lack of resources at Huddersfield at the time I don't know, but JS did. Could JS with all the money available have kept Manley in the top 4 during 2013/4 in the NRL I don't know. I guess we never will.

If Fev win more games this year than the Bulls does that make JS a better coach than Toovey? In my opinion not since the stating point and resources are different. However at the same time to say that Toovey will be better for Lilley just because he coached at Manly is just as daft, but each to their own.

I get the point that Toovey was a half back, a state of origin player and international, however that doesn't mean that he can pass on that knowledge. Some of the best teachers can't do and some of the best doers can't teach or in the past, based on what what I have read on the Bull's forum, coach in the case of Lowe & McNammara. This is not to say Toovey will not be the best coach ever for any player, he may well be and time will tell.


As an aside it seems I have had more bites on this thread than I have ever had on any of my posts on the RL forums without even intending to do so, so will try to answer some of them. BTW for what it's worth you can take the pee out of me all you want and I'm sure some will.

paulwalker71 wrote:
Perhaps we should be expecting Jon Sharpe to be head hunted by Canberra Raiders or Brisbane Broncos :shock:

Possibly in the same way that Toovey has over the last 18 months. Though I'm unreliably informed that JS wouldn't go since he loves Fev too much. :wink:

redeverready wrote:
Dual reg doesn't work that way. Leeds tell you which players will be available you don't get any choice in the matter. If Leeds like they aren't doing don't want to make Lilley available to you but loan him to us that is entirely there right.

I agree Leeds tell Fev what players are available to us and we choose which if any to play. However I do suspect that we will ask for players in particular positions and quite often be told they are not available. DR has to be a two way street for it to work. PS I don't like DR.

bowlingboy wrote:
... I think it is safe to say we are the most hated team in the championship...

I assume that this is aimed at me (however if I have taken that the wrong way I apologise in advance) however if you read my previous posts about Bradford I think you'll find that is not the case and in fact the opposite is true, I hope you do well as a club especially for the fans that have stuck through the last 4 years.

Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
Image

Oh - and that Einstein chap - sure he invented the Theory of Relativity, but ...Thanks! I needed a good laugh!

Well at least I have given someone a laugh which has to be good :lol: :lol:

Re: Leeds Loan Players

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 7:19 pm
Bully_Boxer
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 03, 2005 9:19 pm
Posts: 8019
Location: Odsal Stadium
I don't know what Sharpe is like as a RL team coach but I seem to recall he left under a bit of a cloud at the RFL. Wasn't very highly thought of by his staff there from what I recall (to put it diplomatically).
