|
FevGrinder wrote:
The fly in the ointment is that it looks to me as if Briggs is carrying an injury and therefore it is possible that JS (John Sharpe - the Fev coach) has asked for access to Lilley. I doubt that this is true of the other Leeds loan players to Bradford however. If I was JS I'd be asking as part of the DR deal for access to the best players we could get from Leeds, there would be no point in the agreement if you didn't.
Dual reg doesn't work that way. Leeds tell you which players will be available you don't get any choice in the matter. If Leeds like they aren't doing don't want to make Lilley available to you but loan him to us that is entirely there right.
Tue Feb 28, 2017 11:07 am
thepimp007 wrote:
Serious question in bold you believe John Sharpes coaching is of the level of Tooveys?
I noticed that!
Perhaps we should be expecting Jon Sharpe to be head hunted by Canberra Raiders or Brisbane Broncos
Tue Feb 28, 2017 11:15 am
|
paulwalker71 wrote:
I noticed that!
Perhaps we should be expecting Jon Sharpe to be head hunted by Canberra Raiders or Brisbane Broncos
I just hope Tooves gets his visa and signs a perm contract asap, the cynic in me still thinks someone will swoop in for him.
from frequent comments from other fans I think it is safe to say we are the most hated team in the championship, it kind of gives me a warm feeling inside..
Tue Feb 28, 2017 11:26 am
|
thepimp007 wrote:
Serious question in bold you believe John Sharpes coaching is of the level of Tooveys?
Think he's missing point TBH. Reason Lilley would get more benefit being coached by Toovey as opposed to Sharpe, is Toovey spent his entire playing career in Lilleys position, including at rep level, whereas Sharpe was a loose forward. Think Toovey will have a lot more relevent experience to pass on.
Tue Feb 28, 2017 11:49 am
|
FevGrinder wrote:
BB, Even tho your comment do come over as disrespectful, none taken since I can see where you are coming from. However your reasoning doesn't stack up in that:
1) If Lilley played at Feb this year the game time would be just as good and probably better given that you could argue the players he would be playing with are a better standard giving him better experience. For me the only question is whether he would get as much game time as he will at Bradford.
Yeah I think if Lilley was at Fev he still would have played 3 full games as he has at Bradford. But in terms of playing with better players, I honestly think Lilley will learn a more playing alongside the experience of Leon Pryce and Scott Moore. Both of whom have won Grand Finals and played in big games (Pryce in the WCC, CC and GF, Moore in the NRL). I like Briggs as a player but he can't teach Lilley the same things that Pryce can in the halves. Yes, the pack at Fev might be better than ours at the moment but that doesn't matter when a halfback needs to learn little things in his game. It's who he is partnered with which is key.
FevGrinder wrote:
2) I am not totally sold on Toovey as a coach as the Bradford fans seem to be, okay he had 3 years as head coach at Manly and took them to 2 grand final, but he inherited a really good side and in truth at the end of the 3 years left them in a worse place than they were before. Were as JS improved a poor Huddersfield side (don't forget you can only work with the money you have). Also for me Thacks has come on significantly under JS. So why you would believe that he is getting better coaching at Bradford than he would at Fev is beyond me.
Though obviously this is my opinion.
In your opinion he inherited a good side, but even so. It is what you do with that side which counts. McNamara inherited a world champion side when he took over us and yet took us to no finals in a competition where there were only 3-4 good teams at the time. Toovey took Manly to 2 finals in a competition where there are 16 good sides. To me that is good coaching.
And as mentioned before Toovey was a halfback all his career and has represented New South Wales 16 times and Australia 13 times in an era where you had Andrew Johns (he partnered him at NSW), Brad Fittler, Brett Kimmorley, Alan Langer etc. His experience with so important to Lilley. A few months with Toovey and he will learn more about being a top halfback than he would if he spent a year with Sharp.
Tue Feb 28, 2017 2:30 pm
Tue Feb 28, 2017 2:33 pm
We will do the right thing by Bradford
In other words, dream on Featherstone
Tue Feb 28, 2017 2:42 pm
Good news. All doing well for us.
