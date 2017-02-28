FevGrinder wrote: BB, Even tho your comment do come over as disrespectful, none taken since I can see where you are coming from. However your reasoning doesn't stack up in that:

1) If Lilley played at Feb this year the game time would be just as good and probably better given that you could argue the players he would be playing with are a better standard giving him better experience. For me the only question is whether he would get as much game time as he will at Bradford.

FevGrinder wrote: 2) I am not totally sold on Toovey as a coach as the Bradford fans seem to be, okay he had 3 years as head coach at Manly and took them to 2 grand final, but he inherited a really good side and in truth at the end of the 3 years left them in a worse place than they were before. Were as JS improved a poor Huddersfield side (don't forget you can only work with the money you have). Also for me Thacks has come on significantly under JS. So why you would believe that he is getting better coaching at Bradford than he would at Fev is beyond me.



Though obviously this is my opinion.

Yeah I think if Lilley was at Fev he still would have played 3 full games as he has at Bradford. But in terms of playing with better players, I honestly think Lilley will learn a more playing alongside the experience of Leon Pryce and Scott Moore. Both of whom have won Grand Finals and played in big games (Pryce in the WCC, CC and GF, Moore in the NRL). I like Briggs as a player but he can't teach Lilley the same things that Pryce can in the halves. Yes, the pack at Fev might be better than ours at the moment but that doesn't matter when a halfback needs to learn little things in his game. It's who he is partnered with which is key.In your opinion he inherited a good side, but even so. It is what you do with that side which counts. McNamara inherited a world champion side when he took over us and yet took us to no finals in a competition where there were only 3-4 good teams at the time. Toovey took Manly to 2 finals in a competition where there are 16 good sides. To me that is good coaching.And as mentioned before Toovey was a halfback all his career and has represented New South Wales 16 times and Australia 13 times in an era where you had Andrew Johns (he partnered him at NSW), Brad Fittler, Brett Kimmorley, Alan Langer etc. His experience with so important to Lilley. A few months with Toovey and he will learn more about being a top halfback than he would if he spent a year with Sharp.